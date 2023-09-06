Open this photo in gallery: Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is seen during a press conference in this file photo. On Wednesday, the central bank left interest rates unchanged.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Bank of Canada hit pause on its rate-hike campaign, holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 5 per cent in response to growing evidence that the Canadian economy has begun to stall.

At the same time, the central bank said it remains worried about stubborn inflation and left the door open to future rate hikes if consumer prices accelerate again.

The widely anticipated decision offers some respite to homeowners and other borrowers, who have been hammered by rising interest rates over the past 18 months, including hikes in June and July. The bank has raised interest rates 10 times since March 2022, the most aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign in decades, in a bid to get runaway prices under control.

Annual Consumer Price Index inflation remains above the central bank’s 2-per-cent target, clocking in at 3.3 per cent in July. But weak economic data over the past month has given the bank confidence to move back to the sidelines and wait for high borrowing costs and slower economic activity to pull down inflation.

“With recent evidence that excess demand in the economy is easing, and given the lagged effects of monetary policy, Governing Council decided to hold the policy interest rate at 5 per cent and continue to normalize the bank’s balance sheet,” the bank said in its rate announcement.

“However, Governing Council remains concerned about the persistence of underlying inflationary pressures, and is prepared to increase the policy interest rate further if needed,” it said.

Private-sector economists and bond traders widely believe that Canadian interest rates have peaked, and the debate on Bay Street is shifting towards how long the central bank will keep rates at the current level. Most analyst believe it won’t start cutting interest rates until the second quarter of next year, at the earliest.

The Bank of Canada’s decision to pause monetary policy tightening follows surprisingly weak GDP data, published by Statistics Canada last week, showing that the Canadian economy contracted at an annualized rate of 0.2 per cent in the second quarter. The bank was expecting 1.5 per cent annualized growth.

“This reflected a marked weakening in consumption growth and a decline in housing activity, as well as the impact of wildfires in many regions of the country,” the bank said.

The labour market is also showing signs of cooling. Unemployment has increased by half-a-percentage point over the past three months, and the number of job vacancies has fallen considerably from a peak last year. The latest jobs data, for August, will be published on Friday.

“The Canadian economy has entered a period of weaker growth, which is needed to relieve price pressures,” the bank said in its announcement. It is actively trying to slow down economic activity, to reduce demand for goods and services and ease upward pressure on prices.

Inflation has fallen considerably since last summer, when annual CPI growth hit a four-decade high of 8.1 per cent. But Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and his team remain worried that the next leg down inflation could prove long and challenging. Core inflation measures, which strip out volatile price movements, are still running around 3.5 per cent “indicating there has been little recent downward momentum in underlying inflation.”

Much of the decline in inflation to date has come from favourable year-over-year oil price comparisons that are no longer weighing on the CPI. “With the recent increase in gasoline prices, CPI inflation is expected to be higher in the near term before easing again,” the bank warned on Wednesday.

In July, the central bank said it expected inflation to remain around 3 per cent for the next year, only falling to the 2 per cent target by the middle of 2025.

Mr. Macklem will explain Wednesday’s decision in a speech and press conference in Calgary on Thursday. The bank’s next rate announcement is on October 25.