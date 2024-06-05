A recent history of Bank of Canada’s interest rate decisions

Open this photo in gallery: The Bank of Canada's governing council lowered the policy rate to 4.75 per cent from 5 per cent on Wednesday.Chris Wattie/Reuters

For the first time in four years, the Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage-point on June 5 – lowering the policy rate to 4.75 per cent from 5 per cent. It signals a turning point for the Canadian economy after the biggest inflation and interest-rate shock in decades.

The central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate to a low of 0.25 per cent in March, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It kept the policy rate at rock-bottom for two years, then started raising it rapidly to tackle runaway inflation. Between March, 2022, and July, 2023, the central bank raised rates 10 times, bringing the policy rate to 5 per cent, where it had remained since last summer.

Here’s a timeline of the key events.