Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank’s 2-per-cent inflation target “is now in sight” and that interest rates “may be sufficiently restrictive,” but warned that his team could raise rates again if consumer price growth remains stubborn.

Mr. Macklem was speaking the day after the central bank held its key interest rate steady at 5 per cent, hitting pause on monetary policy tightening after two rate hikes over the summer.

“With past interest rate increases still working their way through the economy, monetary policy may be sufficiently restrictive to restore price stability,” he told the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, according to the prepared text of his remarks.

“However, Governing Council is concerned about the persistence of underlying inflation. Inflation is still too high, and there is little downward momentum in underlying inflation.”

The Bank of Canada has raised interest rates 10 times over the past year-and-a-half, making it far more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and service their debt. The goal of this is to slow down spending and investment throughout the economy, give supply time to catch up with demand, and reduce upward pressure on prices.

Earlier in the summer, the bank resumed rate hikes after a five-month pause because it didn’t think the economy was slowing fast enough to bring down inflation. However, a string of weaker-than-expected data over the past month has changed that calculus.

Gross domestic product data, published last week, showed the Canadian economy contracted in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate has risen half-a-percentage point over the past three months and job vacancies are down sharply compared to a year ago.

“The data since mid-July are providing clearer evidence that higher interest rates are moderating spending and rebalancing demand and supply in the economy,” Mr. Macklem said.

That doesn’t mean the central bank is ruling out further rate hikes altogether. As in the rate announcement statement on Wednesday, Mr. Macklem struck a hawkish tone when talking about inflation.

Annual consumer price index (CPI) growth has fallen from a four-decade high of 8.1 per cent last summer to 3.3 per cent in July. But core inflation measures, which strip out volatile price movements, remain stuck at about 3.5 per cent, on both a yearly and three-monthly basis. That suggests “inflationary pressures remain and the downward momentum has slowed,” Mr. Macklem said.

Oil prices have increased over the past month, which will likely push up headline inflation in the near term, he said.

The central bank’s latest economic forecast, from July, sees inflation running at around 3 per cent for the next year, only falling to the 2-per-cent target by the middle of 2025.

“If we need to raise interest rates further to restore price stability, we are prepared to take further action. But we don’t want to raise our policy rate more than we have to,” he said, noting elsewhere in the speech that “we are not trying to kill economic growth.”

Mr. Macklem also used the speech to address two issues that have become increasingly common in political conversations about the central bank: Whether the bank should exclude mortgage interest costs when assessing inflation; and whether the bank should abandon its 2 per-cent-inflation target in favour of a higher target.

Mortgage payments have risen sharply alongside the Bank of Canada’s aggressive rate hikes over the past 18 months. July’s CPI data showed mortgage costs were up about 30 per cent, compared with the previous year, making it the single biggest contributor to the annual inflation rate.

That’s led some economists and politicians to argue that the bank itself is the main driver of inflation, and that inflation, in fact, is lower than central bankers are suggesting. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland made the latter point in a statement after the bank’s Wednesday’s rate decision, as did several provincial premiers who wrote letters to the bank in recent days urging it to stop hiking rates.

“It’s true that if we hadn’t raised interest rates, mortgage costs might be lower today, but inflation throughout the economy would be a much bigger problem for everyone,” Mr. Macklem said.

He noted that one of the bank’s favourite measures of core inflation, CPI-Trim, excludes mortgage interest costs, and is still running at close to 3.5 per cent.

On the question of whether the Bank of Canada should abandon its 2-per-cent inflation target, Mr. Macklem was unequivocal: “You don’t raise the target just because you missed it,” he said.

The Bank of Canada does have a 1-per-cent to 3-per-cent control band. But Mr. Macklem said that targeting the top end of that band would mean that inflation would be above 3 per cent much of the time.

“The bottom line is the 2-per-cent target is eminently achievable and has served Canadians well. Simply put, when inflation is stable around the 2 per cent target, it removes the anxiety created by large swings in the cost of living,” he said.