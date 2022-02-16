The Bank of Canada may have to be “forceful” in pushing back against high inflation, deputy governor Tim Lane said in a Wednesday speech that aimed to explain the central bank’s forecasting errors over the past two years and set the stage for a rapid rise in interest rates in the coming months.

With the rate of inflation at a 30-year high, the bank ended its last emergency monetary policy measure in January, and signalled that it expects to start raising its key interest rate shortly. Analysts widely expect the first rate hike to happen at the bank’s next policy meeting on March 2, and markets are pricing in at least six rate hikes this year.

The pace of rate increases, and how high the bank’s overnight rate ultimately goes, will depend on the trajectory of inflation this year. On Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported that the annual rate of consumer price index growth hit 5.1 per cent in January. The Bank of Canada expects the inflation rate to remain close to 5 per cent until the middle of the year.

Mr. Lane said that policy-makers expect inflation to decline quickly in the second half of the year, but he added that they are “alert to the risk” that high inflation could prove more persistent.

“We will be nimble – and if necessary, forceful – in using our monetary policy tools to address whatever situation arises,” Mr. Lane said in a virtual address to the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.

Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins, said that the hawkish tone of the speech will raise questions about whether the central bank could kick off its monetary policy tightening cycle with a 0.5-per-cent rate increase, although he said he still expects a 0.25-per-cent rate hike in March.

“The Bank of Canada is less worried about current inflation and more concerned about inflation expectations. A strong commitment to do what’s necessary, even if it’s painful, should work to keep expectations anchored, and hopefully make it less likely that the Bank of Canada will need to actually use such a heavy hand,” Mr. Mendes wrote in a note to clients.

Much of Mr. Lane’s speech was dedicated to explaining the central bank’s policy response to the pandemic, and outlining the reasons why its economic forecasts have consistently underestimated inflation over the past two years.

The Bank of Canada, like other central banks around the world, was caught flat-footed in the fall of 2021 by the strength and persistence of consumer price growth. This situation has prompted a major rebalancing of monetary policy in recent months, with central banks winding down emergency response measures, such as quantitative easing, and starting to increase interest rates much sooner than expected.

“The recession Canada faced was nothing like a textbook case and there was exceptional uncertainty about how it would play out,” Mr. Lane said.

At the outset of the pandemic, the bank’s main worry was that the sudden spike in unemployment and drop in economic activity would drive inflation below zero and kick off a deflationary cycle.

As the economy began to recovery, central bank economists expected supply in the economy to come back faster than demand. This assumption proved to be incorrect, leading central bankers to underestimate inflationary pressures.

“There are several ways in which supply and demand behaved differently than we expected. For one thing, vaccines were developed and deployed in record time, a little more than a year after the pandemic first began and one year sooner than we originally assumed,” Mr. Lane said.

“In addition, we underestimated the ability of businesses and workers to adapt to the pandemic and learn how to work around it in innovative ways. This period is marked by accelerated growth in all aspects of the digital economy,” he said.

Central bank economists were also surprised by the dramatic shift in spending, as consumers moved from buying services to buying durable goods, he said. This surge in demand for manufactured goods coincided with supply chain disruptions caused by factory shutdowns, transportation delays, and shortages of key inputs, curtailing supply and pushing up prices.

While the economic picture has not evolved in line with the bank’s projections, Mr. Lane said that policy-makers have been able to adjust to changing circumstances, and will continue to do so.

“Turbulent times call for openness to new facts and ideas and agility in decision making. Uncertainty may require a cautious and gradual approach when entering uncharted territory – but as the pandemic has illustrated, there are times when policy-makers must act boldly,” he said.

