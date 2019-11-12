 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Bank of Canada official urges government and private sector to co-operate on cybersecurity

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A senior official from the Bank of Canada says government and the private sector need to develop more ways to share information about the cybersecurity threats they’re detecting on a regular basis.

The central bank’s chief operating officer, Filipe Dinis, says that it’s necessary to defend the Canadian economy from the threat of a major cyberattack.

Open this photo in gallery

Bank of Canada COO Filipe Dinis says the best defence against cyberattacks for Canada’s overall economy is broad collaboration and information-sharing.

He made the remarks in a speech to a Toronto cybersecurity conference organized by the Information Technology Association of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Dinis says there have been improvements to the Bank of Canada’s cybersecurity protections over the past five years – including an operations centre in Calgary that can take over the central bank’s critical functions in an emergency.

But he adds the best defence for Canada’s overall economy is broad collaboration and information-sharing – particularly in critical industries such as banking, telecommunications, energy and transportation

Dinis suggests that may require new regulatory frameworks or legislation in order to lower barriers that “get in the way” of collaboration between competitors and industries.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter