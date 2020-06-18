Bank of Canada sees two-phase recovery for Canadian economy, deputy governor says

The Bank of Canada expects a two-phase recovery for the Canadian economy, with the initial “reopening” phase from COVID shutdowns to be followed by a slower, bumpier and more unpredictable “recuperation” phase, deputy governor Lawrence Schembri said Thursday.
And he said consumer behaviour, which has been dramatically disrupted by the pandemic containment measures, will be a key to the central bank as it tries to get a read on the recovery in its relatively early days.
“In particular, we are interested in the speed, strength and breadth of the pickup in economic activity during the recovery period. Consumption and housing will be critical to the recovery because they normally represent roughly two-thirds of economic activity in Canada,” he said in the prepared text of a speech, via video-conference, to the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. Schembri said the early signs from the reopening, which is already underway, show a “partial” rebound in consumer spending, incomes and consumer confidence. Households are able to buy goods and services that were largely unavailable during the lockdowns, and businesses have begun to re-hire staff.
However, he cautioned, the recovery beyond the initial rebound will be more complicated and uncertain.
“We expect that the second phase of the economic recovery ... will be a more gradual phase of recuperation, because the future evolution of the virus and the economy remains highly uncertain. As well, the recuperation phase could be bumpy as different provinces and sectors open up at different times. It could also be slowed by an economy scarred by widespread firm closures and by displaced workers, who may have to relocate or retrain to find employment,” he said.
The speech comes as the Bank of Canada adjusts to a key change at its top, as Tiff Macklem took over as governor on July 3, following the end of Stephen Poloz’s seven-year term. It also comes as the central bank begins its preparations for its key quarterly Monetary Policy Report, to be released in mid-July, which will contain a much-anticipated update of its economic forecasts.
Mr. Schembri noted that the COVID lockdowns have reduced labour income by an estimated 15 per cent, or more than $40-billion, in the first half of 2020 compared with pre-COVID levels. However, he noted that federal government income-replacement programs, such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, have “largely offset” those lost incomes from the workplace.
Mr Schembri added that the Bank of Canada and Statistics Canada have been working together to get a better handle on measuring consumer price inflation, which has been greatly distorted by the dramatic shift in spending patterns forced by the COVID shutdowns. Gauging inflation is critical for the central bank, as it uses an inflation target of 2 per cent as its formal guide for setting interest-rate policy.
He said their findings to date “indicate that the decline in inflation experienced by consumers in April is a little less than that of the official CPI measure. Households are spending much less on some of the items whose prices are declining and vice versa.”
“While many of these changes in spending patterns will reverse as businesses reopen, we expect some to persist,” he said. “These consumption patterns will continue to affect the measurement of underlying price pressures through the recovery period.”
