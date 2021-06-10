 Skip to main content
Bank of Canada shrugs off inflation worries, says supply chain bottlenecks will become unblocked

Mark Rendell
The Bank of Canada’s governing council shrugged off concerns about rising inflation in discussions ahead of this week’s rate decision, concluding that supply chain bottlenecks will likely become unblocked as the economy normalizes and overall slack in the economy will continue to put downward pressure on consumer prices.

The bank expects inflation to stay around 3 per cent for several months before declining back towards the bank’s 2 per cent target later in the year, deputy governor Tim Lane said in a speech on Thursday, laying out the bank’s rationale for its rate decision the day before.

Above-target inflation is largely the result of temporary factors – notably year-over-year comparisons for gasoline prices – that will dissipate over time, he said.

“These base-year effects are, by definition, transitory—they will not persist beyond the next few months. What will persist until we see a complete recovery is the underlying slack in the economy,” he said.

Mr. Lane’s relatively optimistic take on inflation comes the same day the United States reported an annual inflation rate of 5 per cent in May, the highest inflation reading since 2008. Core inflation in the U.S., which excludes volatile food and energy prices from the consumer price index, jumped 3.8 per cent in May year-over-year.

Canada’s most recent inflation reading for April saw CPI jump 3.4 per cent year-on-year.

There are range of factors that could push inflation persistently above the bank’s forecast, Mr. Lane said, noting high commodity prices, supply chain disruptions for products such as semiconductors, and wage pressures resulting from a difficulty finding workers. But he said that “these supply chain bottlenecks will likely become unblocked as things normalize.”

“This is a risk that we will monitor closely,” he said.

On Wednesday the bank opted to leave its monetary policy levers unchanged. It reiterated that it does not expect to raise rates until the second half of 2022 at the earliest, and said it will continue to buy around $3-billion worth of government bonds each week as part of its quantitative easing program.

“The good news is that vaccinations are rolling out at, or faster than, the pace we assumed in April. We have also seen other economies, such as the United States, pick up smartly as they have reopened. These developments are encouraging and suggest we are on track for a strong consumer-led recovery as containment measures ease here in Canada,” Mr. Lane said.

At the same time, he added, “the Governing Council judges that there remains considerable excess capacity in the Canadian economy and that the recovery continues to require extraordinary monetary policy support.”

Alongside explaining the governing council’s views on inflation and the economy, the major theme of the speech was how the pandemic has accelerated the digitalization of the Canadian economy. Mr. Lane said the rapid adoption of digital technology, which has enabled the work-from-home and ecommerce economy of the pandemic, has the potential to significantly increase productivity going forward.

“Growing evidence shows that the pandemic has pushed firms in all sectors to overhaul their business models more aggressively than planned. Roughly half of the Canadian executives who responded to our spring Business Outlook Survey said that it has sped up their adoption of digital technologies,” Mr. Lane said.

“The digital transformation has not only been very helpful during the pandemic, but it also stands to increase our productivity and, in turn, our growth potential for years to come,” he added.

He did caution, however, that a more digital economy could leave some workers behind, particularly groups that have already been hardest hit by the pandemic: women, racialized Canadians and young people.

“This is a key policy challenge. Education, job training and labour market policies are essential to prepare Canadian students for the digital economy and to enable workers to transition to the jobs of the future. Governments, academic institutions and businesses all have roles to play here,” he said.

