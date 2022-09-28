The Bank of Canada said it will start publishing a summary of its monetary policy deliberations next year in an effort to improve public understanding of how the governing council makes decisions.

The announcement follows a review of the central bank’s transparency practices by the International Monetary Fund. These summaries will be published roughly two weeks after each policy decision, starting in January.

This moves the Bank of Canada closer to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which publishes detailed minutes of Federal Open Market Committee meetings. Although it will stop short of providing the Fed’s level of detail.

“We do expect it to provide a high-level summary of the issues discussed by Governing Council, as well as insight into the key points of focus in their deliberations on economic developments and the risks,” Jeremy Harrison, managing director of the bank’s communications department, said in a statement.

“Given our consensus-based decision-making system, the summary won’t provide attribution to individual Council members, nor will it record votes because there are no votes in our system,” he added.

Over all, the IMF gave the Bank of Canada good marks, saying that it “sets a high benchmark for transparency.”

“The BOC monetary policy framework is comprehensive, transparent, and understandable, although there is room for greater transparency with respect to the policy deliberations,” the IMF said.

The IMF made 10 recommendations, which included disclosing more information about how auditors are chosen, increasing its frequency of plain language communication, and disclosing more information about BoC meetings with other government agencies.

The report arrives as the bank is putting increased emphasis on public communications in an effort to convince Canadians that inflation is coming down and to shore up trust in the central bank. The bank has hired a social-media specialist, and expanded its presence on Twitter. Earlier this week, the bank posted a short video on Twitter of governor Tiff Macklem explaining why the bank was increasing interest rates.

Senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers told The Globe and Mail in an interview earlier this month that public communication was more important than ever, given the environment of high inflation and economic uncertainty.

“The best way to keep Canadians’ expectations on inflation low is to get inflation back to target,” Ms. Rogers said. “But in the meantime, we think that the more Canadians understand what we’re doing, and why we’re doing it, the more trust they’ll build in the Bank of Canada. And that is a useful tool in keeping Canadians’ expectations of inflation anchored on the target.”