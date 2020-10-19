Bank of Canada surveys point to ‘slow and uneven’ recovery

Two quarterly Bank of Canada surveys show that business and consumer sentiment brightened over the summer but remained cautious – pointing to a “slow and uneven” economic recovery even before the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The central bank’s Business Outlook Survey showed that while business operators' expectations have improved from the deeply pessimistic readings in its previous survey conducted in late May and early June, the bank’s Business Outlook Survey Indicator remains in negative territory and well below its historical average, “signalling weak business sentiment.” One-third of businesses don’t expect their sales or their staffing levels to return to pre-pandemic levels in the next 12 months.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that consumers' tone brightened with the gradual easing of COVID-19 containment restrictions over the summer, they remained “cautious” about the course of the pandemic, and about employment, income and spending prospects. They reported stepping up their savings, as a precaution against further economic difficulties.
The consumer survey was conducted over the last two weeks of August, while the business survey took place from late August to mid-September. That means that both surveys pre-date the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, and resulting re-institution of containment measures in some regions.
But even without this recent resurgence of pandemic worries, the surveys depict a nervousness that continued to hang over businesses and households as the summer wound down.
The business survey showed that companies' plans for investing in machinery and equipment over the next 12 months improved slightly, but remained well below normal, with more than one-third saying they expect their spending to decline. Similarly, hiring plans improved as the economy has bounced back, but they remained below historical norms.
The bank said that the business survey showed a narrowing of excess production capacity and labour slack in the economy as activities resumed in most sectors over the summer, with a significant increase in the number of companies reporting that they would face difficulty meeting an unexpected increase in demand. However, it cautioned that some of this appears to be a temporary phenomenon, related to supply-chain delays related to pandemic-containment requirements.
For the first time, the Bank of Canada included a reading of companies' wage expectations in their survey report. The indicator showed that 41 per cent of businesses expect their labour costs to shrink in the next 12 months, compared with only 20 per cent anticipating increasing wages.
Throughout the bank’s business survey, there is a distinct split between businesses hit hard by the pandemic restrictions, and those largely unaffected. Much of the pessimism is tilted toward the tourism and hospitality industry and related businesses, the bank said.
Regionally, the overall business sentiment indicator improved in all parts of the country compared with the June lows, but remained negative in all major regions. Sentiment was highest in Ontario, and lowest in the Prairies.
The consumer survey showed a substantial split by age in employment expectations. Younger workers (age 18-24) are far less optimistic about a quick return to full working hours than workers in the 25-55 age group, the bank said.
“If these expectations are correct, younger workers could face the risk of longer-lasting economic damage (e.g. loss of work experience) from being out of the labour force for longer,” the bank said.
