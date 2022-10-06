Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on June 9, 2022.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said that more interest rate increases are necessary to tame inflation, maintaining a hawkish outlook for monetary policy even as the central bank appears to be nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle.

In a speech to the Halifax Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Mr. Macklem said the Canadian economy is still overheating and that domestic sources of inflation have yet to ease.

“Simply put, there is more to be done,” Mr. Macklem said in his first speech since the bank’s July rate decision. “We will need additional information before we consider moving to a more finely balanced decision-by-decision approach.”

The Bank of Canada has raised interest rates five times since March, moving the benchmark policy rate to 3.25 per cent from 0.25 per cent in one of the fastest rate hike cycles on record. Private-sector forecasters and financial markets widely expect the bank to announce another half-point increase at its next meeting on Oct. 26.

Higher rates make it more expensive for businesses and households to borrow money, with the goal of lowering demand in the economy and acting as a brake on price increases.

The Canadian economy is showing clear signs of slowing down, particularly in interest-rate sensitive sectors like the housing market. Meanwhile, inflation has begun to recede, largely thanks to a decline in global oil prices. The annual rate of Consumer Price Index growth fell to 7 per cent in August, down from 7.6 per cent in July and 8.1 per cent in June.

Nonetheless, Mr. Macklem focused on areas of concern. The labour market remains too tight, he said, putting upward pressure on wages and business costs. Likewise, inflation is increasingly being driven by domestic factors, which is showing up in service-sector prices that aren’t as responsive to higher borrowing costs.

“Domestic inflationary pressures have yet to ease. That doesn’t mean higher interest rates are not working, but it will take time,” Mr. Macklem said.

The Bank of Canada’s latest inflation forecast, published in July, saw inflation averaging 4.6 per cent next year, and not returning to the bank’s 2 per cent target until the end of 2024. It will publish a new inflation and economic growth forecast on Oct. 26.

Mr. Macklem pointed to some promising signs for the trajectory of inflation. Oil prices have fallen in recent months as the outlook for global economic growth has darkened. Supply chain bottlenecks are improving and shipping costs have receded.

“These signs of improving global supply chains are encouraging, but we can’t count on easing pressure on global prices to lower inflation in Canada,” he said.

The key question for investors and borrowers is how much further the central bank intends to raise interest rates. Most analysts are betting the bank will push its policy rate to 4 per cent or slightly above before halting.

Mr. Macklem did not address where he believes the end-point, or terminal rate, to be. But he did point to several key metrics the bank will be watching as it plans its next moves.

“As we look for a more fundamental turning point in inflation, measures of core inflation are becoming increasingly relevant,” he said.

The bank looks at three “core” inflation metrics, which downplay more volatile elements of the CPI, such as oil and food, to capture underlying trends in inflation. One of these metrics, CPI-Common, has performed poorly over the past year, having been revised multiple times. As such, Mr. Macklem said the bank would be focusing more on the other two metrics: CPI-median and CPI-trim.

He also highlighted the importance of inflation expectations metrics. What Canadians believe about future inflation has an impact on where inflation ends up. If companies and workers expect permanently higher inflation, they may set higher prices and demand higher wages in a self-reinforcing cycle. That makes the bank’s inflation-control job much more difficult.

Mr. Macklem said the bank will be paying close attention to the results of its consumer and business surveys, which capture inflation expectations. These will be published on Oct. 17.

“The longer high inflation persists and the more pervasive it becomes, the greater the risk that high inflation becomes entrenched,” he said.

“So far, longer-term inflation expectations remain reasonably well anchored, but we are acutely aware that Canadians will need to see inflation clearly coming down to sustain this confidence.”