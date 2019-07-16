Bank of Canada to take control of key interest rate benchmark

The Bank of Canada will take over as administrator of a key interest rate benchmark that is undergoing an overhaul as part of global reforms to benchmarks, some of which have been vulnerable to manipulation.

Canada's central bank announced on Tuesday that it will assume duties for calculating and publishing the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average (CORRA) next year, and distribute it at no cost "as a public good."

The rate, which is currently pegged to more than $1-trillion in Canadian financial instruments such as bonds and derivatives, is currently administered by Refinitiv, a private financial data provider recently spun off from Thomson Reuters Corp.

Story continues below advertisement

For the last several years, global regulators and central banks have been working to reform interest rate benchmarks, led by the Financial Stability Board. The need for major changes became apparent in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008, when it was revealed that the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), a rate at which banks would borrow from each other unsecured overnight, was being gamed by some bankers who had a hand in setting the rate, in order to benefit their banks' trading positions. Since then, an array of benchmark interest rates have been plagued by scandals and allegations of rigging for financial gain.

In response, Canada elected to revamp the methodology behind CORRA, rather than build a new benchmark from scratch. CORRA was first published in 1997 and serves as an alternative to the more widely-used Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR), a lending rate calculated using submissions from a panel of banks and has also faced allegations of possible manipulation. The enhanced method for calculating CORRA is expected to take effect in the second quarter of 2020.

The main advantage CORRA has over some other benchmark rates is that it is a so-called risk-free rate, based on actual transactions. It is calculated using overnight repo market transactions using Government of Canada securities - repurchase agreements in which one entity sells government securities overnight and buys them back the next morning, as a form of short-term borrowing.

As it stands, there are nearly $12-trillion of financial instruments pegged to benchmark interest rates in Canada, and CORRA is the reference for about 10 per cent of that pool. But whereas CORRA has traditionally been calculated using fewer than 5 per cent of daily transactions in the repo market, the revamped benchmark will be based on five to eight times more transactions, depending on daily volumes, using data sourced from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). That data will now include a wide array of transactions between banks and pension funds, or asset managers and broker dealers, for instance, but will exclude those between related or affiliated entities.

Bank of Canada deputy governor Lynn Patterson said the new method for calculating CORRA will make it more "robust, reliable and resilient to market stress," in a briefing with reporters on Tuesday.

"The Bank expects that, over time, CORRA will be further adopted across a wide range of financial products and could potentially become the dominant Canadian interest rate benchmark, particularly in derivatives markets," Ms. Patterson said.

But she also told reporters that at this stage, "I certainly won't guesstimate" what proportion of financial instruments currently linked to CDOR - which serves as the reference for about 90 per cent of the Canadian market - might migrate to CORRA.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"I think the private sector has been very motivated," Ms. Patterson said. "I think there's a common objective to see this move happen."

For the foreseeable future, CDOR will continue to be widely used, and administered by Refinitiv. The global financial services industry has been slow to move away from LIBOR, which is set to begin being phased out by the end of 2021. And Canada is still involved in global discussions about whether there is a need to craft a risk-free rate that is more forward-looking, based on longer terms to maturity that could be pegged to loans such as mortgages.

"It's not clear whether there is a need for a term risk-free rate," said Harri Vikstedt, the Bank of Canada's senior director of financial markets. "This is the same issue that all jurisdictions are grappling with."

The new methodology for CORRA was developed based on consultations held by the Canadian Alternative Reference Rate Working Group (CARR) earlier this year, the results of which were published on Tuesday.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.