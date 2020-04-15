 Skip to main content
Bank of Canada unveils new bond-buying programs in bid to support credit markets amid virus crisis

David ParkinsonEconomics Reporter
The Bank of Canada unveiled two new programs to purchase provincial and corporate bonds, as the central bank steps up its already considerable measures to support struggling credit markets in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

In its regularly scheduled interest-rate announcement, the bank unveiled a Provincial Bond Purchase Program to buy up to $50-billion. It also announced a Corporate Bond Purchase Program, under which it will purchase up to $10-billion of investment-grade corporate bonds in the open market.

“Both of these programs will be put in place in the coming weeks,” it said.

It added that it “is further enhancing its term repo facility,” to permit funding for up to 24 months.

“These measures will work in combination to ease pressure on Canadian borrowers. As containment restrictions are eased and economic activity resumes, fiscal and monetary policy actions will help underpin confidence and stimulate spending by consumers and businesses to restore growth.

“The Bank’s Governing Council stands ready to adjust the scale or duration of its programs if necessary,” it said.

The bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25 per cent, following three cuts to the rate in March that reduced it from 1.75 per cent as the economic fallout from the pandemic escalated. The bank has signaled that it considers this level to be the practical floor for its interest rates.

In late March, the central bank announced a large-scale asset purchase (LSAP) program to buy a minimum of $5-billion a week of Canadian government bonds in the open market – a move that was considered the bank’s first entry into quantitative easing, a form of unconventional monetary policy in which a central bank injects funds directly into the market to ease monetary conditions. The provincial and corporate bond programs represent an expansion of this QE strategy.

In Wednesday’s statement, the bank pledged that it “will increase the level of these [government of Canada bond] purchases as required to maintain proper functioning of the government bond market.”

It added that it will temporarily increase the amount of Canadian government treasury bills it buys at auction to “up to 40 per cent, effective immediately.”

“All the bank’s actions are aimed at helping to bridge the current period of containment and create the conditions for a sustainable recovery and achievement of the inflation target over time,” it said.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. ET.

