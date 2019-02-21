Bank of Canada will be guided by economic data, Poloz says as central bank attempts to get key rate back to neutral level

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is doubling-down on his commitment to be guided by the latest economic data as he weighs how to get the bank’s key interest rate back up to a more normal level.

Mr. Poloz acknowledged Thursday that the central bank, which has kept rates on hold since October, is struggling to make sense of two sources of often-conflicting uncertainty buffeting the economy – the cooling housing market and sluggish business investment.

“The path back to that neutral range is highly uncertain,” Mr. Poloz said in a speech to the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

“We remain decidedly data-dependent as the domestic and international situations evolve,” he added.

Mr. Poloz said the bank remains committed to restoring its benchmark rate, now at 1.75 per cent, back to the estimated neutral range of 2.5 to 3.5 per cent. The neutral rate is the level where it neither heats up the economy, nor slows it down.

But Mr. Poloz offered few new clues about the pace and timing of getting there in a speech mainly devoted to talking about the limitations of monetary policy.

“In certain circumstances, relying less on low interest rates to bring the economy home can mean a more resilient economy,” he pointed out.

And he warned that the performance of the economy since the last recession is proof that low and stable interest rates aren’t a cure-all.

“We must never lose sight of the fact that there are limitations on the power of monetary policy,” he explained. “We have only one instrument at our disposal. History proves that even a successful monetary policy can generate harmful side-effects.”

For example, the bank is closely watching how Canadians are coping with higher interest rates and tighter mortgage rules. Mr. Poloz said housing resales have been “a little weaker than expected” – an indication there may have been “more froth in certain housing markets than previously thought.”

The cooling housing market has been most evident in Toronto and Vancouver. Gone are the bidding wars and soaring prices.

Low interest rates have similarly not been enough to overcome the slow pace of business investment in Canada.

Mr. Poloz acknowledged that business investment has been “less robust” than expected, largely because of the uncertainty hanging over the future of the North American free trade agreement. He said the bank expects business spending to “regain momentum” this year, aided by new federal tax rules that allow companies to write off their investments more quickly.

But it’s all shrouded with uncertainty because the new Canada-United States-Mexico agreement remains unratified and the U.S. and China are engaged in a high-stakes trade showdown.

“An escalation of the U.S.-led trade war would . . . be a negative for the outlook, but a resolution would be a new source of lift for the global and Canadian economies,” Mr. Poloz said.

Mr. Poloz said the bank is working to address the limitations of monetary policy as it works towards the renewal in 2021 of its inflation-targeting agreement with the federal government.