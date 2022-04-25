Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers prepare to testify at a parliamentary finance committee meeting in Ottawa on April 25, 2022.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said that the central bank will consider another 50 basis point increase to its policy rate in June as it looks to push borrowing costs higher to tackle inflation.

“I expect we’ll be considering a 50-basis-point increase,” Mr. Macklem told the federal finance committee on Monday. “I’m not going to rule out other options, but anything bigger than 50 basis points would be very unusual.”

This comes two weeks after the central bank raised the policy rate by half a percentage point to 1 per cent – the first oversized rate hike in two decades. The bank usually moves in quarter point increments.

The bank’s policy interest rate is still well below normal levels, and needs to rise to between 2 and 3 per cent before it stops stimulating the economy and begins acting as a brake.

“We are committed to using our policy interest rate to return inflation to target and will do so forcefully if needed,” Mr. Macklem said.

The challenge is pushing borrowing costs up rapidly without triggering a recession. Mr. Macklem said the Canadian growth outlook is fairly positive, but that “getting this soft landing is not going to be easy.”

“We don’t want to overheat the economy, but we also don’t want to overcool the economy,” he said.

Last week, Statistics Canada said the annual inflation rate in Canada hit a new three-decade high of 6.7 per cent in March – a full percentage point higher than in February and well above what Bank of Canada forecasters and Bay Street analysts expected.

Mr. Macklem acknowledged that inflation was running higher than the bank expected, and that the bank had made some missteps in its response to rising prices.

“We got a lot of things right, we got some things wrong. We are responding,” he said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.