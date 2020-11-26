 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Bank of Canada’s Tiff Macklem says recent COVID-19 vaccine news is promising, recovery to be tough

David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank Of Canada in Ottawa on Oct. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Recent news about coronavirus vaccines is promising even as cases continue to increase, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday, reiterating that the recovery would be tough.

In late October, the bank said it assumed a vaccine would not be widely available until mid-2022. Since then, a number of manufacturers have announced potential vaccines that – if approved by regulators – could be distributed starting early next year.

“Since we released (our forecast) four weeks ago, news about vaccines has been encouraging, while virus cases have continued to rise and containment measures have escalated,” Macklem told the House of Commons finance committee.

He repeated that the economy would still be operating below its potential into 2023. Some regions that were weaker before the pandemic – such as energy-producing provinces – will face greater difficulties than others.

Interest rates would remain at record lows until inflation climbed back up to the bank’s 2% target, which is also set to be some time in 2023, he added.

“We want to be very clear – Canadians can be confident that borrowing costs are going to remain very low for a long time,” Macklem said.

