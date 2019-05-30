Bank of Canada’s Wilkins sees potential for concern in rare yield curve inversion

A top Bank of Canada official has acknowledged that a rare reversal of some short and long-term interest rates could be an ominous sign for the global economy.
These unusual financial market conditions “reflect concern about the prospects for growth,” senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins told a business audience in Calgary Thursday.
Rates on longer-term bonds are typically higher than on short-term ones because of the greater risk for lenders of not getting paid over a longer time period.
In recent weeks, however, there has been an inversion of the yield curve in Canada and elsewhere, with some longer-term rates falling below shorter ones. Some economists say the pattern has been a harbinger of recessions in the past.
“We continue to be attentive of these signals,” said Ms. Wilkins, the No. 2 official at the bank behind Governor Stephen Poloz.
Ms. Wilkins said she and the five other members of the bank’s governing council spent “some time talking about prices in financial markets” as they prepared for this week’s interest rate decision. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada held its key rate steady at 1.75 per cent.
Ms. Wilkins said there are other relatively innocent reasons for the inversion of the yield curve, including a move by many of the world’s central banks to abruptly halt recent rate hikes. As well, she said, there may be more demand in financial markets for “long-term, fixed assets.”
A recession is not in the Bank of Canada’s most recent official forecast, released in April. The bank says the Canadian economy will grow 1.2 per cent this year, which would be the slowest pace since 2016, and 2.1 per cent next year.
Ms. Wilkins said the central bank is grappling with “conflicting” economic signals. The labour market has been strong in recent months, with solid job and wage growth. And yet companies are reluctant to invest.
The divergence is due mainly to the behaviour of companies in the construction and oil-and-gas industries, according to Ms. Wilkins. She said these companies have been keeping their employment levels steady, while cutting the hours their people work.
The bank interprets this behaviour as a sign that companies believe the economy is going though “a temporary soft patch,” rather than something more lasting, she said.
Ms. Wilkins also blamed the “brutal winter,” as well as floods and wildfires, for “choppiness” in recent economic data.
The central bank is also preoccupied about the “long-term implications” of rising global trade tensions, she said.
The removal of U.S. duties on Canadian steel and aluminum is good news for Canada, and it “should improve the chances” that the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement will get ratified, she said.
But Ms. Wilkins said the bank is concerned by the escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute, the “potential for more friction” between the U.S. and Europe, and Chinese restrictions on some farm exports, including canola.
Resolution of these disputes would give a lift to the Canadian and global economies, she said.
But the opposite is also true.
“If the disputes were to worsen and become long lasting, the outlook would be quite different,” Ms. Wilkins explained. “Not only would we see weaker economic demand, but the supply side of the economy would also take a hit as companies deal with disruptions to their supply chains.”