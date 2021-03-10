Bank of Montreal commits $300-billion to net-zero goal, sets up climate institute

Bank of Montreal plans to deploy $300-billion over the next four years working with clients to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, making it the latest of Canada’s big banks to pump major capital into reducing climate-related risks.
As part of a new action plan, BMO is setting up a climate institute that will serve as a clearing house for science, analytics and technical expertise for risk management and adaptation as the economy moves to a lower-carbon future, the bank said on Wednesday.
In addition, BMO’s global asset management unit plans to put $700-billion of assets under its advisement services to work influencing corporate boards and management teams to improve their environmental performance.
The bank is making the $300-billion available to corporate clients “pursuing sustainable outcomes” through its lending, underwriting, advisory services and investment, it said.
“What we’re doing is positioning ourselves to be our clients’ lead partner when it comes to the kinds of climate transition we’re going to need to achieve the global goals around net zero,” said Michael Torrance, BMO’s chief sustainability officer.
“We’re integrating this very squarely into our purpose strategy, but also our business strategy.”
Canadian banks have made a number of announcements of intensifying their efforts to align with the country’s target of achieving met zero – in which CO2 emissions are simultaneously reduced and offset – by 2050. Last month, Royal Bank of Canada said it was adding $500-billion to its sustainable financing funds in a commitment to get to the goal in its lending and equity financing.
Bank executives say the massive sums show their commitment to aligning with Paris Agreement goals to keep the world’s average temperature rise to between one and 1.5 and 2 degrees. However, many environmental critics complain the moves do not go far enough. A top criticism is banks’ continued financing of fossil fuel companies.
Like Canada’s other major banks, BMO says it can be effective helping its energy-industry clients reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and says its new climate institute is aimed at that effort.
“When it come to this net zero strategy, we’re really focused on partnering with them in the transition,” Mr. Torrance said. “Partly that will involving understanding what a decarbonization pathway will look like, and helping them to think through how they can achieve emissions reduction targets while at the same time making the best investments for their business.”
BMO’s plan includes reducing its own emissions by 30 per cent from 2019 levels within nine years and matching all its electricity use with renewable power purchases. It is also targeting net-zero “financed emissions” by 2050, and setting an interim target of 2030. It will report on progress using the approach set up under the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials, of which it is a member.
The climate institute aims to use expertise from inside and outside the bank and provide data and technological developments for industry government, academia and investors. It will also act as a technology incubator, the bank said.
The financial commitments by the banks are significant, as they must answer to numerous stakeholders – investors, debtholders, employees and the Canadian public, said Sean Cleary, executive director of the Institute for Sustainable Finance at Queen’s University’s Smith School of Business. (Canada’s Big Five banks provided $5-million in funding for the institute last year.)
“It’s not like we’re going to get there overnight, so these are important announcements and they do have teeth in them,” Prof. Cleary said.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.