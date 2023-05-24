Open this photo in gallery: The Bank of Montreal building on Bay Street in downtown Toronto on May 5, 2023.Tuan Minh Nguyen/The Globe and Mail

Bank of Montreal BMO-T reported lower second-quarter profit and missed analysts’ estimates as the lender integrates its takeover of California-based Bank of the West and increases loan loss provisions as economic uncertainty weighed on results.

BMO earned $1.06-billion, or $1.30 per share, in the three months that ended April 30. That compared with $4.76-billion, or $7.13 per share, in the same quarter last year, or $3.23 per share when adjusted to exclude certain items.

On an adjusted basis, excluding acquisition and integration costs from its purchase of Bank of the West and other items, the bank said it earned $2.93 per share. That fell below the $3.16 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv. It’s the first quarter that BMO has reported earnings that include results from the U.S. bank it purchased from BNP Paribas SA, a deal that closed on Feb. 1.

“Our performance this quarter reflects our highly-diversified business mix and the strength, size and stability of our balance sheet, which has been further enhanced by the successful acquisition of Bank of the West,” BMO chief executive officer Darryl White said in a statement.

The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 4 cents to $1.47 cents per share.

BMO is the second major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia reported results earlier Wednesday that missed analyst expectations. Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will release their results Thursday, and National Bank of Canada next week.

In the quarter, BMO set aside $1.02-billion in provisions for credit losses - the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. Adjusting for certain items, including the provisions it absorbed from its takeover of Bank of the West, the lender booked $318-million in provisions. That was lower than analysts anticipated.

In the same quarter last year, BMO had set aside $50-million in provisions as loan loss reserves began to edge higher from the reversals issued last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, when default rates were more resilient than expected.

Total revenue fell in the quarter to $8.44-billion, including $1.07-billion from its integration of California-based Bank of the West. And expenses of $5.57-billion included $1.58-billion from its latest acquisition.

Profit from Canadian personal and commercial banking was $861-million, down 8 per cent from a year earlier, as higher loan loss provisions and expenses offset a jump in revenue.

Profit from the bank’s U.S. arm was up at $789-million, a 34 per cent increase year-over year, as Bank of the West contributed $107-million in profit. Revenue rose 9 per cent on higher net interest income driven by rising loan balances, which was partially offset by higher expenses and a higher provision for credit losses.

The wealth management division generated $284-million of profit, down 10 per cent from the same quarter a year prior as weaker global markets, lower online brokerage volumes and higher expenses weighed on results.

And capital markets profit fell 15 per cent to $380-million on muted revenue growth of 1 per cent and higher expenses.