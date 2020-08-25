Bank of Montreal profit beats forecasts even as loan-loss provisions top $1-billion

Bank of Montreal reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit, driven by higher revenue from wealth management and capital markets even as the bank set aside more than $1-billion to cover potential loan losses.

Canada’s fourth-largest bank reported profit of $1.23-billion, or $1.81 per share, for the fiscal quarter that ended July 31. That compared with $1.58-billion, or $2.34 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, BMO said it earned $1.85 per share, well ahead of the consensus estimate among analysts of $1.66 per share, according to data from Refinitiv.

The bank kept its quarterly dividend at $1.06 per share, unchanged from the prior quarter, as Canada's banking regulator has told lenders not to raise dividends to encourage them to preserve capital as the global economy continues to be battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Provisions for credit losses - which are the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may go bad - were $1.05-billion, surging for the second straight quarter. The bank added $446-million in provisions for loans that are already impaired, and $608-million for loan that are still being paid back but could become delinquent in future, based on economic models.

The new provisions, which were nearly as large as the $1.12-billion BMO earmarked for losses last quarter, reflect "the impact of the extraordinary and highly uncertain environment," the bank said in its disclosures.

BMO is also still allowing clients in Canada to defer payments on nearly 176,000 retail loans worth nearly $20-billion, and 7,200 commercial loans worth $9.4-billion. In the U.S., 13,500 retail customers have deferrals worth $800-million, and 1,400 commercial clients have deferred $900-million in loans. Nearly all of those deferrals are due to expire in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ends October 31, the bank said.

To beat analaysts' estimates, BMO leaned heavily on wealth management, where profit increased 37 per cent from a year earlier to $341-million, and capital markets profits that rose 36 per cent to $426-million amid strong conditions for traders. The bank also reduced its expenses by 2 per cent, to $3.44-billion.

Yet profit from the core Canadian retail banking division fell by more than 50 per cent to $320-million, from $650-million a year ago, mostly because of sharp increases in provisions for credit losses. Profit from U.S. personal and commercial banking also fell nearly 29 per cent for the same reason.

BMO emerged from the third quarter with stronger capital reserves that exceeded analysts' expectations, as its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio rose to 11.6 per cent, up from 11 per cent in the previous quarter.

Return on equity was 9.4 per cent - a marked improvement from 5.3 per cent in the fiscal second quarter, but still far shy of the 13.2 per cent reported a year ago, before the pandemic.

