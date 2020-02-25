BMO reports $1.59-billion first-quarter profit, beats forecasts

Bank of Montreal beat analyst estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday amid strength in its capital markets and wealth businesses, even though earnings fell from U.S. retail and loan-loss provisions doubled.

Net income before one-off items rose to $1.62-billion (US$1.22-billion), or $2.41 per share, in the three months ended Jan. 31, from $1.54-billion, or $2.32 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected $1.51-billion, or $2.37 a share.

BMO’s capital markets unit led the gains with a 38 per cent jump in adjusted net income, and wealth management followed with a 21 per cent rise from a year ago.

“Capital Markets had a strong quarter in all businesses, demonstrating its earnings potential, with an increased contribution from our U.S. segment resulting in 38 per cent total net income growth,” Chief Executive Darryl White said in a statement.

Canadian retail banking earnings climbed 8 per cent, but the U.S. personal and commercial business proved the laggard with a 21 per cent decline in profit.

Total provisions for credit losses rose to $349-million, from $137-million a year ago.

