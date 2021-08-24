Bank of Montreal profit surges as loan-loss provisions improve, retail banking revenue gains

Bank of Montreal reported surging third-quarter profit as it clawed back loan loss provisions earmarked earlier in the pandemic and earned stronger revenue from retail banking and wealth management.
Canada’s fourth-largest bank was the second major lender to surpass analysts’ estimates after Bank of Nova Scotia also reported higher profit early on Tuesday.
For the three months that ended July 31, BMO earned $2.28-billion, or $3.41 per share, compared with $1.23-billion, or $1.81 per share, in the same quarter last year.
Adjusted to exclude certain items, BMO said it earned $3.44 per share, far higher than analysts’ average estimate of $2.94 per share, according to Refinitiv.
The bank held its quarterly dividend at $1.06 per share, as Canada’s banking regulator has temporarily prohibited dividend increases and share buybacks during the pandemic.
BMO benefitted from a large improvement in provisions for credit losses, which are the funds banks set aside to cover loans that are at risk of defaulting. After earmarking nearly $1.1-billion against possible losses in the third quarter last year, BMO reported a total recovery of $70-million this quarter. That included a $141-million reversal of provisions for loans that were performing and have continued to be paid back, which more than offset $71-million in new provisions for loans that are past due.
The reversals in loan loss provisions were driven by an improving economic outlook compared with a year ago, but tempered by uncertainty as the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.
Profit from Canadian personal and commercial banking was $815-million as revenue increased 14 per cent. In the United States, profit from retail banking was $553-million, with revenue rising by 7 per cent. Profit from both divisions more than doubled from pandemic lows a year ago.
Capital markets profit was $558-million, up 31 per cent year over year but down slightly from the second quarter. Investment banking revenue was strong, but revenue from global markets decreased. And wealth management profit was $401-million, up 18 per cent year over year.
BMO’s efficiency ratio improved to 56 per cent as revenue increased faster than expenses, and its capital reserves continued to swell: its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a key measure of a bank’s resilience, increased to a robust 13.4 per cent.
