Bank of Montreal BMO-T reported a modest increase in second-quarter profit and raised its dividend as higher retail banking revenue offset lower results from capital markets and wealth management.

BMO earned $4.76-billion, or $7.13 per share, in the three months that ended Apr. 30, with results boosted by one-time items. In the same quarter in 2021, profit was $1.3-billion, or $1.91 per share.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, including a $2.6-billion gain on an instrument the bank is using to manage interest rate changes related to its US$16.3-billion acquisition of California-based Bank of the West, profit was $2.187-billion, or $3.23 per share.

On average, analysts expected $3.24 per share on an adjusted basis, according to Refinitiv.

BMO raised its quarterly dividend by 6 cents per share, to $1.39.

The country’s fourth-largest bank is the second major lender to report results for the fiscal second quarter after Bank of Nova Scotia exceeded analysts’ estimates early on Wednesday.

BMO’s results were also affected by the sale of its European asset management business and its private banking business in Hong Kong and Singapore, which reduced revenue by 3 per cent and expenses by 4 per cent.

The bank’s average loan balances were up 9 per cent year over year, which helped increase profits from retail banking. Profit from Canadian personal and commercial banking was $940-million, up 21 per cent from a year earlier as revenue rose 11 per cent and loan loss provisions decreased.

Profit of $588-million from U.S. personal and commercial banking was up 9 per cent year over year.

Capital markets profit fell 20 per cent to $448-million, after four straight quarters of strong results. Higher expenses and loan loss provisions more than offset higher revenue in global markets as well as investment and corporate banking.

Wealth management profit also declined by 4 per cent to $314-million, mostly because of lost revenue from businesses that BMO sold.

The bank’s capital level swelled, primarily because it raised $3.1-billion by issuing shares to help pay for the Bank of the West acquisition. BMO’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 16 per cent, up from 14.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

