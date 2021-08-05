Bank of Montreal teams up with CMHC to provide $12-billion in lending for developers of affordable housing

Bank of Montreal said on Thursday it is making $12-billion in financing available to developers of affordable housing over the next 10 years as part of a plan by Ottawa’s housing agency to boost availability across the country.
The commitment follows a similar pledge by Bank of Nova Scotia, which said in April it will offer $10-billion in financing for such housing over the same timeframe.
BMO already lends money for affordable housing – about $1-billion a year – but the program represents a commitment to maintain the pace of financing through the period, said Jonathan Hackett, the head of the bank’s sustainable finance group.
“The commitment really is to grow what is already a pretty substantial mobilization towards affordable housing,” Mr. Hackett said in an interview.
“But to achieve that full amount, it’s going to require looking at how we can provide the right incentives to do good business that drives housing affordability across our retail business, or commercial business, and even in the funding work that we do through our capital markets business.”
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC) has set an “aspiration” to have housing all Canadians can afford, and that meets their needs, available by 2030. It is part of the federal government’s national housing strategy introduced in 2017.
Part of BMO’s financing will be offered for new buildings and refurbishment in Indigenous communities, both on and off reserves.
The financing will allow the bank’s clients to buy, develop, renovate and maintain affordable, social and community housing as well as shelters for vulnerable people, BMO said.
Mr. Hackett said there is no specific plan to offer discounted interest rates for affordable housing projects, but the bank is able to lend based on higher risk profiles as developers have access to programs and price breaks that help the projects get completed.
CMHC chief executive officer Romy Bowers said she hopes more banks and companies will get involved in helping bolster the availability safe and affordable housing. “Governments alone cannot solve Canada’s housing challenges. The private sector also has a role to play in building strong, vibrant communities for all,” Ms. Bowers said in a statement.
