Bank of Nova Scotia beats quarterly profit estimates

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Bank of Nova Scotia beats quarterly profit estimates

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Bank of Nova Scotia reported a higher second-quarter profit boosted by lower loan loss provisions and improving returns from its Canadian banking division.

For the three months that ended April 30, Scotiabank earned $2.46-billion in profit, or $1.88 per share, compared with $1.32-billion, or $1 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude some items, Scotiabank said it earned $1.90 per share. On average, analysts expected earnings per share of $1.77, according to Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

Revenue fell 3 per cent to $7.74-billon, as the bank’s lending margins decreased by 9 basis points year over year. (100 basis points equal one percentage point).

As with other major Canadian banks that reported earnings last week, Scotiabank benefitted from a continuing drop in provisions for credit losses - the funds set aside to cover loans that may default. The bank recorded $496-million in provisions, compared with $1.85-billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank recovered $696-million in provisions that had previously been earmarked in case loans that were still current turned sour. That helped offset a rise in provisions for loans that were already past due, which climbed to $1.2-billion, driven by rising write-offs in the bank’s international division.

While Scotiabank posted good performance in Canada, its international arm - which is concentrated in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia - is “still catching up,” said Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank Financial Inc., in a note to clients.

Profit from Canadian banking increased to $931-million, up 95 per cent from the same quarter last year. Higher fee income and an 8-per-cent increase in mortgage balances helped boost returns, while business loans increased by 4 per cent.

Scotiabank’s international banking arm reported profit of $429-million, up from $173-million a year ago, as loan loss provisions fell sharply. But revenues declined by 6 per cent and margins contracted by 33 basis points, while countries including Peru and Chile face public health and political challenges.

Profit from global banking and markets decreased by 1 per cent after the bank closed its metals business, ScotiaMocatta. But the division had strong performance in equities markets and the bank said it has a good pipeline of advisory work for the rest of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

Profit from wealth management was up 25 per cent to $378-million, as assets under management increased 19 per cent and higher fees helped push revenue up 16 per cent.

The bank kept its dividend unchanged at 90 cents per share, as Canada’s banking regulator maintains a temporary ban on dividend increases and share buybacks.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies