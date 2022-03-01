Bank of Nova Scotia’s first-quarter profit rose faster than expected, driven by higher Canadian banking revenue and lower loan loss provisions.

For the three months that ended Jan. 31, Scotiabank earned $2.74-billion, or $2.14 per share, compared with $2.4-billion, or $1.86 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank said it earned $2.15 per share, exceeding analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.06 per share, according to Refinitiv.

The country’s third-largest bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at $1 per share, and bought back nearly $1.1-billion in shares during the quarter.

Scotiabank reported provisions for credit losses of $222-million, a much lower sum earmarked against loans that could default than it recorded a year earlier, which the bank set aside $764-million. That helped boost profit from several units, most notably Scotiabank’s international banking arm, where provisions decreased 43 per cent year over year.

In Scotiabank’s core Canadian retail banking division, profit of $1.2-billion was up 32 per cent from the same quarter last year. Lower loan loss provisions were the largest reason for the increase, but revenue also increased 9 per cent and loan balances increased 12 per cent, driven by mortgages and business loans.

Its international division saw profit leap 51 per cent higher, largely on the strength of lower provisions. Revenue increase by 1 per cent and expenses declined by 2 per cent as the unit’s loan book expanded mostly, with balances up 3 per cent amid slower economic growth in key Latin American markets for the bank, such as Mexico and Peru.

Profit from global banking and markets edged 3 per cent higher to $561-million, and wealth management profit dipped 1 per cent lower to $412-million.

