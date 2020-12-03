Banks face slowing trading, underwriting activity after boom in 2020

Bank executives are warning that the strong results from their capital markets divisions this year, driven by robust trading and debt underwriting, will be hard to replicate in 2021. Mergers and acquisition activity, however, is expected to be a bright spot next year as relatively strong companies snap up pandemic-weakened competitors.
For the most part, the investment banking and trading divisions of Canada’s large banks have performed well throughout the pandemic. Even after taking significant loan loss provisions, all but one of the Big Six banks showed year-over-year growth in capital markets income when they reported fourth-quarter results this week.
Market volatility and interest rate cuts early in the crisis led to a spike in trading revenue, as investors rejigged their portfolios. Then came an unprecedented wave of public debt issuance by companies and governments, who were either facing a cash crunch or simply taking advantage of low-interest rates to pad their balance sheets.
Equity underwriting, particularly for mining and technology companies, picked back up over the summer and early fall. This included high-profile initial public offerings, such as Nuvei Corp.’s $833-million IPO in September.
Bankers don’t expect the level of activity to be sustainable. This week, four of the Big Six banks reported sequential declines in quarterly capital markets income, following strong third quarters. The exceptions were National Bank and Toronto-Dominion Bank.
“We expect trading activity to moderate in the year ahead,” Royal Bank of Canada chief executive officer Dave McKay said on an earnings call on Wednesday. “[And] looking into 2021, we do not see this elevated pace of underwriting activity continuing.”
National Bank executives echoed this lower-growth prediction. CEO Louis Vachon said the level of trading activity in particular is “a question mark.”
This year’s second quarter “was an unbelievable quarter [for trading]. So it’s going to be a hump for 2021, no doubt. But that being said, none of us know how an economy transitions out of a pandemic. So that’s why also we may be surprised with the level of volatility and volume,” Mr. Vachon said on an earnings call.
One area where things are expected to pick up is mergers and acquisitions. Canadian M&A was largely on pause during the pandemic, as potential acquirers pulled back to look after their own balance sheets, and would-be targets waited for valuations to rebound. Physical-distancing measures also made it difficult to conduct due diligence.
With a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, M&A pipelines are filling back up.
“Throughout the lockdowns, there have been stimulus packages in place, such as furlough schemes to support wages in Europe and the U.K. When those schemes are withdrawn, there will be a reassessment of profitability and valuations,” stated an RBC Capital Markets report published this week.
“The winners against the backdrop of the pandemic will be looking at those whose fundamentals are good, but didn’t have the reserves to weather the storm.”
A surge in M&A deals would boost advisory fees for investment bankers. It could also help them generate new underwriting business, as companies raise money to finance takeovers.
“People underestimate the level to which M&A and ownership transfer can play an important role in growing commercial loan books, particularly for the non-real estate category,” Mr. Vachon said.
Another potential support for capital markets earnings could be an anticipated decline in loan loss provisions next year, particularly in the oil and gas sector.
“Provisions for impaired loans in capital markets were $105-million this quarter, up from $79-million in Q3,” Bank of Montreal’s chief risk officer Pat Cronin said on an earnings call.
“These elevated provisions continue to be concentrated in oil and gas. However, given the more stable commodity price environment over the past two quarters and the significant drop in oil and gas formations this quarter, we do expect oil and gas provisions to moderate in the coming quarters,” he said.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.