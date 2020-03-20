Banks, insurers win court OK to hold online annual meetings amid virus concerns

Canada’s biggest banks and insurance companies will hold their annual meetings online after jointly obtaining a court order amid intense concern about in-person gatherings.
Social distancing protocols and temporary bans on gatherings of more than a handful of people spurred by the novel coronavirus outbreak have made planning for the spring annual general meeting (AGM) season difficult. On Friday, eight of the country’s largest banks and its three largest insurers announced they received authorization from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice permitting them to conduct their annual meetings “in whole or in part, using electronic means.”
The banks and insurers said the order allows them to conduct meetings by webcast, teleconference or other electronic means, which can be used in addition to an in-person meeting or replace it entirely. The parties involved said they would announce specific arrangements individually.
“We believe these precautions are prudent measures to protect the health and well-being of our stakeholders, while supporting shareholder and policyholder engagement and their ability to attend and exercise their rights,” the financial institutions said in a joint statement.
The banks and insurers are among the most widely held stocks in the country, with shares held by many pensioners. The banks also have their meetings early in the AGM season, as their fiscal years end Oct. 31 and corporate governance law requires them to hold a meeting within six months. BMO is the first bank set to hold its AGM on March 31.
They said they required a court order because “Canadian banks and insurance companies are not permitted to conduct an electronic annual meeting in lieu of an in-person meeting without relief from the court.” The Globe and Mail previously reported the group would seek such an order.
RBC issued a press release Friday saying its April 8 meeting will now be virtual only, noting that shareholders will not be permitted to attend in person. The bank said it would not update the proxy materials it had previously sent to shareholders to reflect the change in meeting format. The banks and insurers said in their joint statement that the court order also “permits alternative means for distributing meeting materials.”
Canadian companies have not traditionally embraced online AGMs in the past, but many publicly traded companies have been re-evaluating their own planning in response to the coronavirus crisis. Others that have already made the call to go virtual include Enbridge Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Telus Corp., Ovintiv Inc., Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
