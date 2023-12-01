Open this photo in gallery: Three of Canada’s major banks have mortgage products that can negatively amortize, which the head of OSFI calls dangerous.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Canadian banks are seeing fewer borrowers who are adding unpaid interest to their mortgage balances, but lenders still have $110-billion of outstanding loans that are ballooning because borrowers’ monthly payments do not cover the entire interest that is due.

Mortgages that increase in size instead of reducing in size are known as “negative amortization.” Three of Canada’s major banks offer mortgages that allow their borrowers to go into negative amortization – a product that the federal bank regulator is now calling “dangerous.”

Bank of Montreal Bank of Montreal, Toronto-Dominion Bank Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a total of $110-billion in loans that were in negative amortization in their fourth quarter ended in October, according to their financial results released this week.

That was lower than the $130-billion in negatively amortizing loans in the third quarter ended in July. That suggests that their borrowers were making higher monthly payments to cover the interest due or their borrowers sold their properties and got rid of their mortgage.

The negative amortization trend began last year as interest rates soared, leaving some customers with variable-rate mortgages facing the possibility of far higher payments. Some banks allowed their customers to keep their payments stable by reducing the amount of principal they were paying off, and even not fully paying the amount of interest that was owed in the period.

The billions of dollars that quickly accumulated in negative amortizations has been a clear sign of the stress borrowers are facing when they are required to increase their monthly payments to get back on track with paying down their mortgages.

BMO had mortgages worth $30-billion that were negatively amortizing in the fourth quarter, which is equivalent to 20 per cent of its Canadian residential loan book, according to its financial disclosures. That is lower than the $32.8-billion, or 22 per cent of its portfolio, in the third quarter.

TD had mortgages worth $37.4-billion that were in negative amortization in the fourth quarter. That was the equivalent of 14 per cent of its Canadian residential mortgage portfolio, according to its financial disclosures. That was lower than the $45.7-billion, or 18 per cent of its portfolio, in the third quarter.

CIBC had mortgages worth $43-billion that were negatively amortizing in the fourth quarter. That is equivalent to 16 per cent of its Canadian residential mortgage portfolio, according to its financial disclosures. That was lower than the $49.8-billion, or 19 per cent of its loan book, in the third quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada also offers this product but does not allow mortgages to negatively amortize. Bank of Nova Scotia’s variable rate products do not have fixed monthly payments for the most part.

When the product has a fixed monthly payment, more of the borrower’s monthly payment goes toward interest and less toward the loan principal whenever interest rates rise. As a result, the amortization period lengthens and it takes longer to pay off the loan.

BMO, TD and CIBC allow the unpaid interest to be added to the loan principal, which increases the size of the loan. On their respective conference calls this week, the banks’ chief risk officers said they were taking steps to reduce the number negatively amortizing loans.

BMO’s Piyush Agrawal said the bank had a “positive customer response to the outreach resulting in a reduction in mortgages and negative amortization from prior quarter.”

TD’s Ajai Bambawale said borrowers were either making lump sum payments or moving to fixed-rate mortgages.

CIBC’s Frank Guse said 13,000 borrowers “took action to remove themselves from negative amortizing status for the most part by increasing their monthly payments.”

The variable-rate mortgage with fixed monthly payments has recently become problematic for the federal bank regulator, even though the product has been around for years.

“That particular product, a variable-rate product with fixed payments, is a dangerous product in our view,” Peter Routledge, head of The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, told a Senate Banking Committee in early November.

“While not wanting to impose a judgment on product design, we would like less of that product. We think the system would be healthier with less of that product,” he said.

The share of the banks’ borrowers with amortizations greater than 30 years has been declining over the past nine months including over the past two quarters.

At BMO, the percentage of borrowers with longer amortizations was 27 per cent in the fourth quarter compared with 29.8 per cent in the third quarter.

At TD, the share declined to 20.6 per cent from 25.7 per cent over the same period. At CIBC, the proportion eased to 24 per cent from 27 per cent. At RBC, the percentage fell to 23 per cent from 24 per cent.

