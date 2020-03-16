Banks, telecoms offer help for customers facing financial hardship as virus crisis deepens

Some Canadian banks and telecommunications companies are offering relief to customers affected by the spread of novel coronavirus, waiving fees and offering flexibility on certain payments.

Bank of Montreal is encouraging customers “directly impacted by COVID-19 and experiencing financial stresses” to reach out to the bank for assistance.

“We are offering these individuals a financial relief program that is tailored to each individual’s circumstances and needs, which could include deferral of payments on loans, mortgages and credit, reversal of fees for individuals with unanticipated fees, and accommodations for BMO Small Business and Business Banking clients,” BMO spokeswoman Julie Smithers said on Monday.

National Bank of Canada said it has programs available to help customers affected by natural disasters, and the bank is inviting customers impacted by COVID-19 to “get in touch.”

“Those facilities were developed in disaster situations like the blaze or flooding of recent years. We are reviewing our programs to make sure they are still fully accurate in the current context,” said National Bank spokesman Jean-François Cadieux.

Rogers Communications Inc. announced Monday that it will not suspend or disconnect services for customers “experiencing financial difficulties over the next 90 days,” and that it would offer them “more flexible payment options.”

Rogers also said that it is waiving long-distance calling fees within Canada, temporarily removing data usage caps for customers on limited internet plans, and waiving roaming fees for Canadians who are travelling abroad.

Telus Communications likewise said that it will provide “flexible payment options” to “customers facing financial challenges because of COVID-19,” and that it is waiving home internet overage charges and roaming charges “for postpaid mobility customers that are stranded outside North America and are unable to return to Canada.”

Bell Canada said that it is “waiving extra usage fees for all residential internet customers until April 30th,” to assist Canadians who are working from home because of COVID 19.

On Sunday, the heads of some of Canada’s largest companies, including Power Corp., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Teck Resources Ltd., and all of Canada’s six big banks, signed an open letter encouraging corporate Canada to act together to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“While this will have significant economic impact on our businesses in the short term, it is critical to weathering this storm and will hasten the recovery.

“Governments across the country have acted yet these measures will only be effective if all employers step up and do their part to protect the nation’s health and welfare,” they wrote.

