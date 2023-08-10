Cineplex Inc. CGX-T says it reaped the rewards of a strong slate of films at the box office last quarter, with smash hits Barbie and Oppenheimer leading the charge since.

In the three months ended June 30, the movie theatre company notched net income of $176.5 million, towering over the $1.3 million it earned in the same period a year earlier.

Cineplex’s total revenue in its second quarter increased 21 per cent to $423.1 million compared to $349.9 million the year before.

But the Toronto-based company says second-quarter box office revenues of $164.5 million remained at only 79 per cent of 2019 levels, which reached $189.4 million.

On an adjusted basis, Canada’s largest cinema chain says diluted earnings hit $1.99 per share versus two cents per share a year prior, beating analyst expectations of 21 cents per share, according to financial markets firm Refinitiv.

Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob says a compelling batch of films last quarter such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which set an opening record for an animated movie, preceded what he called a sensational start to the summer, with Barbie and Oppenheimer anchoring the box office success in July and August.

