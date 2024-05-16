Bargaining talks between CPKC, Teamsters to resume Friday as threat of work stoppage delayed

Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Pacific trains sit at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Associated Press

Mediated talks between Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. and the Teamsters union are set to resume on Friday as a review by the labour regulator delayed a strike or lockout date at Canada’s two big freight haulers.

CPKC and Canadian National Railway Co. are in separate rounds of negotiations with the union, which represents a total of 9,300 train operators, traffic controllers and yard workers in Canada.

All sides would have been in legal strike or lockout positions on May 22, stoppages that would have disrupted the economy and halted the shipments of fuel, retail goods and key commodities across the country.

However, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan last week directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to examine whether certain rail deliveries should be declared essential services and continue during stoppages. These goods include heavy fuel, propane, food and water treatment in remote communities and across Canada.

“Serious concerns have been raised about potential impacts to the health and safety of Canadians,” Mr. O’Regan said at the time.

CPKC said in a statement on Thursday the CIRB review has pushed back the date of a strike or lockout by 60 days and created supply chain “uncertainty” over stoppage deadlines.

The CIRB has asked shippers, organizations, and others how they would be affected by a stoppage, and what alternatives are available to replace the lost shipments. Submissions will be collected until May 21, and parties have until May 31 to respond.

A strike or lockout cannot happen until 72 hours after the CIRB issues a decision, expected some time after May 31.

Calgary-based CPKC said it is trying to provide customers with more certainty over the timing of any disruptions. The railway said the union rejected its request the talks go to binding arbitration. The railway also said on Thursday it has asked the union to agree on which shipments should continue in a work stoppage.

“We believe this would eliminate the need for the CIRB referral process and bring much needed clarity regarding the timing of any potential strike or lockout,” CPKC said. “If no maintenance of services agreement is reached, based on precedent, it is unlikely the parties will be in a position to initiate a legal strike or lockout within the next 60 days.”

A Teamsters spokesman was not immediately able to respond to questions.

Canada’s railway sector is heavily unionized, but it is rare to have simultaneous stoppages looming.

CN and its union counterparts have been negotiating at a Montreal hotel since Monday.

CN said in a statement it has made a new offer to the union that includes raises of 3 per cent and 2.5 per cent this year and next, respectively. The railway has dropped its bid to switch to an hourly pay system from the current mileage-based payroll, and says its offer complies with the federal laws on work and rest periods.

CN said the average annual wages are $121,000 for conductors and $150,000 for engineers.

CN declined to address a question about the CIRB review.