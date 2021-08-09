Barrick Gold’s CEO is stuck: He would love to acquire, but promised investors some discipline

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Barrick Gold’s CEO is stuck: He would love to acquire, but promised investors some discipline

Tim Kiladze
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mark Bristow, chief executive officer of Barrick Gold, in 2019. After enduring billions of dollars of writedowns and adding boatloads of debt, he has a new mantra for Barrick: 'We’re not putting our balance sheet at risk.'

Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Two and a half years into his tenure as Barrick Gold Corp.’s chief executive, Mark Bristow is sticking to the party line, reassuring investors that miners have learned from past mistakes and will not overpay for deals.

“We blew our brains out over the last big bull market,” he said in an interview Monday. After enduring billions of dollars of writedowns and adding boatloads of debt, he has a new mantra for Barrick: “We’re not putting our balance sheet at risk.”

But Mr. Bristow is a conflicted man, because in almost the same breath he acknowledges that he would love for Barrick to get bigger. After all, this is a man who, without hesitation, publicly floated merging with giants Newmont Mining and Freeport-McMoRan in the past, only to be rebuffed.

Story continues below advertisement

Although those giants are currently out of reach because their shares have performed better than Barrick’s of late, Mr. Bristow still sees expansion as a necessity. “If you’re larger, you attract generalists on to your register,” Mr. Bristow said on a conference call Monday after the miner reported quarterly earnings. “And this industry needs consolidation by that very thesis.”

The average fund manager and retail broker may not pay much attention to miners any more, not after the calamity that was the last decade, but they will, for instance, happily buy exchange-traded funds that invest in large cap companies.

Mr. Bristow also says the industry is “fragmented,” and warned that miners “are not replacing the ounces we’re mining with the same quality ounces,” he said on the call. “That’s why I’m a big proponent of at-market transactions” – which are takeovers with no purchase premiums paid.

Shortly after, Mr. Bristow added some asterisks. “The challenge is finding the right asset,” he said in an interview with The Globe and Mail. “I don’t particularly worry about the cost – what’s important to me is the relative quality of the asset.”

The last time Barrick splurged on a deal, the miner bought Randgold Resources for US$6-billion, run by Mr. Bristow – which is how he became Barrick’s CEO. But the market was very different then and many gold miners’ share prices were suffering. Quality names are more expensive than Barrick now.

“You just can’t go big without quality, because you get killed on the down cycle,” Mr. Bristow said. In his search for potential assets, Mr. Bristow applies a US$1,200 filter, meaning any target needs to be profitable at that gold price. “There are very few assets that meet that,” he said.

While he waits, perhaps for another market swing, Mr. Bristow is happy to provide some special dividends to shareholders, with Barrick just having paid its second of the year. The CEO is also pushing an expansion strategy through Barrick’s existing assets, because he is adamant that the gold industry does not deploy enough capital to replace depleted reserves. “If we don’t do anything, we are going to run into a wall. Guaranteed,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

To his mind, if gold miners do not spend now, when the bullion price is still around US$1,700 an ounce and industry cash flows are strong, there will be trouble during the next downturn. “When the commodity price goes against you, you can’t find money for love.”

So Barrick is investing in itself, and that’s buying time to wait out the notoriously cyclical industry. “I’ve got 10 years of runway ahead of me,” Mr. Bristow said, attributing it to Barrick’s reserves.

Investors, though, aren’t yet sold on the strategy. Even with gold hovering around US$1,700 an ounce, Barrick’s shares closed at $25.83 Monday – a price they traded for in 2003, when gold was selling for roughly US$375 an ounce.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies