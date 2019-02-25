Barrick increases pressure on Newmont ahead of possible takeover bid

Barrick Gold Corp. is attempting to turn up the heat on Newmont Mining Corp. by forcing a change to its corporate bylaws as it weighs a hostile bid for the Colorado-based miner.

Newmont said on Sunday that Barrick has indicated it will try to lower the ownership threshold that would allow a Newmont shareholder to call a special meeting. If the manoeuvre is successful, it could make it easier for the Toronto-based miner to put forward a takeover offer for its American rival, then force a vote on it.

Barrick has taken a small stake in Newmont that would give it the right to push for a resolution at Newmont’s next annual general meeting, a Newmont spokesperson said Sunday. Currently, Newmont’s bylaws stipulate that shareholders must own a total of 25 per cent of the company in order to call a special meeting. Barrick is proposing cutting that threshold to 15 per cent.

The developments could signal Barrick’s intention to forge ahead with a plan to table a hostile takeover offer for Newmont. On Friday, Barrick said it was mulling an all-share, no-premium bid but no decision had been made.

Barrick has recently purchased 1,000 shares of Newmont, the spokesperson said. But regardless of whether Barrick itself owns enough shares, it could team up with other Newmont shareholders to call for the special meeting, as long as the Barrick group gets to the cutoff level.

BlackRock Inc., Vanguard Group Inc. and Van Eck Associates are the top three holders of Newmont’s stock with a collective stake of just under 24 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

If the resolution to lower the ownership threshold is passed, Barrick could call a special meeting that would allow shareholders to vote on a host of potential issues, including a shakeup of Newmont’s board.

Barrick faced a deadline of getting its proposals in by Friday. Newmont’s bylaws say that stockholder proposals must be submitted no later than 60 days before the anniversary of the prior year’s annual meeting – which, in this case, was April 25, 2018.

With no formal takeover offer from Barrick currently on the table, Newmont reiterated Sunday that it is focusing on closing its previously announced US$10-billion acquisition of Goldcorp Inc. In its news release, Newmont said it “remains confident that the proposed combination of Newmont and Goldcorp represents the best opportunity to create value for its shareholders.”

Even if Barrick follows through with its offer, few observers are expecting Newmont to be amenable to an acquisition by Barrick. The two miners have a history of animosity. In 2014, the last time Newmont and Barrick tried to merge, the deal was called off with both blaming the other for the failure to get over the finishing line.

On April 4, shareholders of Newmont are scheduled to hold a vote on whether to go ahead with the Goldcorp deal. That vote is likely to be held before Newmont’s next annual meeting, which should be held a few weeks later.

Goldcorp’s NYSE-listed shares closed Friday at just 93 per cent of Newmont’s offer, suggesting a new market skepticism the deal can get done as reports of Barrick’s interest emerged. The shares had traded at 99 per cent or more of the Newmont offer on nearly every trading day since the companies announced their deal.

With a report from David Milstead in Toronto.