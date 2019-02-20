Barrick outlines agreement with Tanzania aimed at ending Acacia gold export ban

Barrick Gold Corp has hammered out a framework agreement with the Tanzanian government that may finally end a crippling multi-year gold export ban at its subsidiary Acacia Mining PLC.

The Toronto-based miner, which has acted as a facilitator for Acacia in negotiations, says it will present a proposal to Acacia in the “near future” for consideration.

The proposal is similar to an earlier tentative agreement announced in October 2017 and would see Acacia split economic benefits from Tanzanian mines 50/50 with the country. Under the latest proposal the London-based miner would also pay the east African government US$300-million to end a long-running tax spat.

The dispute flared up in March 2017 when Tanzania imposed a gold concentrate export ban on Acacia and later accused it of US$200-billion in tax fraud. Subsequently Acacia’s shares collapsed.

Barrick too has seen its share price hurt by the kerfuffle with Acacia’s affected output accounting for about 6 per cent of Barrick’s overall gold production.

Both Barrick’s executive chairman John Thornton, and its new chief executive officer Mark Bristow, have been outspoken about the need for Acacia to pay more taxes in Tanzania.

After Barrick announced its acquisition of Randgold Resources Ltd. in Sept., which brought in Mr. Bristow as CEO, there was hope he might be able to end the Acacia impasse considering his long history of operating successfully in Africa.

“Significant amounts of real value have been destroyed by this dispute,” Mr. Bristow said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This proposal will allow the business to focus on rebuilding its mining operations in partnership with their respective stakeholders, and most importantly long suffering investors, including Barrick”.

The economic benefits payable by Acacia would be in royalties, taxes and a 16 interest in its three Tanzanian mines.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, Acacia said it had not yet received the proposal from Barrick and that any proposal would be subject to review by an independent committee of its board of directors.

Shares in Acacia were up about 5 per cent on the London Stock Exchange in the early afternoon.

In a note to clients, RBC Dominion Securities analyst James Bell wrote that the development is a “small positive for Acacia as it feels like a step closer to lifting the Tanzanian overhang, albeit with uncertainty remaining high.”