 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Barrick paid CEO Bristow US$17.4-million in 2019

Niall McGeeMining reporter
David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Barrick Gold Corp. CEO and president Mark Bristow photographed in his Toronto office Feb. 12, 2020.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Barrick Gold Corp. paid its chief executive officer Mark Bristow US$17.4-million last year, among the richest pay packets ever awarded by the Toronto-based gold company.

Mr. Bristow’s compensation included a salary of US$1.8-million, US$9-million in share awards and a bonus of US$5.4-million, according to a regulatory filing on Friday. Mr. Bristow receives the stock underlying the share awards over the next three to five years – some of it based on company performance – and it must be held until he leaves the company.

A geologist by training, Mr. Bristow joined the company last year after Barrick acquired Randgold Resources Ltd. a successful African-focused miner he founded and ran for more than two decades.

Story continues below advertisement

Since taking over as CEO, Mr. Bristow has made big changes at Barrick.

Almost right away, Mr. Bristow laid off reams of staff at its Toronto-head office. Under his direction, Barrick attempted a hostile takeover of Colorado-based Newmont Corp., the world’s biggest gold miner. While the gambit failed, Barrick later signed a joint-venture agreement with Newmont in Nevada that promises to significantly cut its cost base. Last year Mr. Bristow also helped to stabilize Barrick’s footing in Africa, with the settlement of a long-running tax dispute with the Tanzanian government related to its former subsidiary Acacia Mining PLC.

During 2019, Barrick’s shares rose by more than 30 per cent.

Barrick’s executive chairman, John Thornton, was paid US$5.5-million last year, a major decrease compared to the US$12.9-million he was paid in 2018. Mr. Thornton’s compensation included a US$2.5-million salary and US$2.5-million in long-term incentive pay, the majority of which must be put toward share purchases. That stock must then be held by Mr. Thornton until he leaves the company. The minimum holding period is three years.

Having both Mr. Thornton and Mr. Bristow on the payroll meant that Barrick’s pay for its five named executive officers was $39.44-million in 2019, nearly $11-million more than 2018 and easily the most in the past six years.

Earlier in the week, Barrick disclosed that Mr. Thornton recently sold US$50-million worth of stock in the company, due to “personal portfolio considerations.” Those shares, unlike the stock bought under the company’s long term incentive plan, is not subject to any holding restrictions.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, Barrick this year will hold a virtual annual meeting on May 5 , where shareholders will have the opportunity to weigh in on the executive pay.

Story continues below advertisement

Barrick has lost a number of non-binding “say-on-pay" votes in the past. Shareholders at the 2013 meeting decried a US$11.9-million signing bonus paid to Mr. Thornton in 2012. Two years later, the company lost another say-on-pay vote, with shareholders taking issue with Mr. Thornton’s US$12.9-million package.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies