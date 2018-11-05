Barrick shareholders approve Randgold acquisition

Barrick Gold Corp. shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favour of its takeover of Randgold Resources Ltd.
A vote was held on Monday morning and roughly 99 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of the deal that is worth approximately US$6-billion.
Randgold shareholders will vote on the deal on Wednesday.
The acquisition of African operator Randgold is the biggest acquisition by Barrick since its $7.3-billion purchase of copper producer Equinox Minerals Limited in 2011.
Barrick shareholders also voted in favour of a motion on Monday that allows Barrick to appoint an unlimited number of non-Canadian directors to its board. Should Randgold shareholders approve the deal, a new slate of directors is expected to be rolled out over time that would be made up of two-thirds from Barrick and one-third from Randgold.
In an interview after the meeting, John Thornton, executive chairman of Barrick, said the company is not in talks with Newmont Mining Corp. about combining operations in Nevada. A Reuters report on Monday said the two giant mining companies were talking about a joint venture. Barrick and Newmont tried and failed to merge in 2014.
