 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Bausch announces IPO for medical aesthetics business as second-quarter revenues surge

LAVAL, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The public offering would transform Bausch into three companies: the Bausch + Lomb eye health company, Bausch Pharma and Solta.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Bausch Health Companies Inc. says it plans to pursue an initial public offering of its medical aesthetics business as part of structural changes to unlock the pharmaceutical company’s value.

The Quebec-based company says the IPO of Solta Medical, which had 2020 revenues of US$253 million, should take place in the fourth quarter or first half of 2022, depending on market conditions.

The announcement came as Bausch reported deeper net losses in its latest quarter despite a 26 per cent increase in revenues.

Story continues below advertisement

Bausch says its net loss attributable to shareholders was US$595 million or US$1.66 per diluted share in the second quarter, compared with a loss of US$326 million or 92 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items such as legal settlement costs, the adjusted net profit more than doubled to US$352 million from US$165 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues for the three months ended June 30 were US$2.1 billion, up from US$1.66 billion in the prior year due to increased sales volumes resulting from the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our second-quarter 2021 results demonstrate impressive overall company growth as our businesses continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated chairman and CEO Joseph Papa.

“We saw strong performance with market share gains for many of our leading brands and strong cash flow generation in the quarter, which has enabled us to make great strides in reducing our debt.”

The public offering would transform Bausch into three companies: the Bausch + Lomb eye health company, Bausch Pharma and Solta.

Bausch was expected to earn US$359.4 million in adjusted profits on US$2.12 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies