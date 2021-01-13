Bausch Health expects 2020 revenue to exceed previous guidance

Open this photo in gallery The Bausch Health headquarters stand in Laval, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Bausch Health Companies Inc. says it expects its revenue for 2020 to top its guidance for the year, following a strong finish.

The company says it expects its revenue to total more than US$2.2 billion for its fourth quarter.

It also says revenue for its full year is expected to beat its guidance for between US$7.8 billion and US$8 billion.

Bausch Health made the comments ahead of a presentation at an investor conference.

The company expects to release its full financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year next month.

Analysts on average had expected US$2.1 billion in revenue for the fourth quarter and US$7.9 billion for the full year, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

