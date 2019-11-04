 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Bausch Health reports $49-million third-quarter loss, raises full-year financial guidance

LAVAL, QUE.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Bausch Health Companies Inc. raised its profit and revenue guidance as it reported a US$49-million loss in its latest quarter.

The drug company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it now expects full-year revenue in a range from $8.475 and $8.625-billion, up from earlier expectations for revenue between $8.40-billion to $8.60-billion.

Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to be in a range from $3.50-billion to $3.60-billion compared with earlier guidance for between $3.425-billion to $3.575-billion.

Story continues below advertisement

The company says the loss amounted to 14 cents per share for the quarter compared with a loss of $350-million or $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Bausch earned net income of $425-million in the quarter compared with $403-million for the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue totalled nearly $2.21-billion, up from nearly $2.14-billion a year ago.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter