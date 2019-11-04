Bausch Health reports $49-million third-quarter loss, raises full-year financial guidance

Bausch Health Companies Inc. raised its profit and revenue guidance as it reported a US$49-million loss in its latest quarter.
The drug company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it now expects full-year revenue in a range from $8.475 and $8.625-billion, up from earlier expectations for revenue between $8.40-billion to $8.60-billion.
Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to be in a range from $3.50-billion to $3.60-billion compared with earlier guidance for between $3.425-billion to $3.575-billion.
The company says the loss amounted to 14 cents per share for the quarter compared with a loss of $350-million or $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Bausch earned net income of $425-million in the quarter compared with $403-million for the third quarter of 2018.
Revenue totalled nearly $2.21-billion, up from nearly $2.14-billion a year ago.
