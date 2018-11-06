Bausch Health reports third-quarter loss, revenue edges lower

Bausch Health Companies Inc. reported a loss of $350 million in its latest quarter as its revenue moved lower.
The company formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals says the loss for the quarter ended Sept. 30 amounted to $1.00 per diluted share.
The result compared with a profit of $1.30 billion or $3.69 per share in the same period a year earlier when it benefited from internal tax reorganization.
Revenue totalled nearly $2.14 billion for the quarter, down from nearly $2.22 billion a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, Bausch Health says it earned $403 million in its most recent quarter, up from $367 million in the third quarter of 2017.
The company says the increase was primarily due to lower interest costs and a lower tax rate.
