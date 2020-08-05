Bausch to pay $94-million plus costs to resolve Canadian securities class action

Open this photo in gallery The headquarters of Bausch Health Solutions, formerly known as Valeant Inc., is seen on Feb. 20, 2019 in Laval, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Bausch Health Companies Inc. says it is ending significant legal matters from the Valeant era by agreeing to pay $94 million plus administration costs to resolve a Canadian securities class action.

The action filed in Quebec Superior Court in 2015 alleged violations of Canadian securities laws over a stock plunge that hit investors about five years ago.

As part of the settlement, the company and the other defendants admit no liability and deny all allegations of wrongdoing.

Story continues below advertisement

The Quebec-based pharmaceutical company says the settlement resolves substantively the same matters as a U.S. securities class action that was settled last year for US$1.21 billion.

Bausch chairman and CEO Joseph Papa says the settlements and recent resolution of the legacy Securities and Exchange Commission investigations turn the page on legal problems and enables the company to focus on its current operations.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which was briefly Canada’s most valuable company, ran up a staggering US$30 billion in debt — roughly three time its annual revenues — through a spate of acquisitions before its share price plunged on lawsuits and investigations.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.