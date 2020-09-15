Bay Street again sidelined in Shopify multibillion-dollar financing

Canada’s largest company once again appears to be bypassing Canadian-based underwriters for its latest capital raise.
Shopify Inc. on Tuesday filed preliminary prospectuses to raise US$800-million in convertible senior notes and to sell 1.1-million subordinate voting shares. Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Credit Suisse are the only ones listed in the regulatory documents as underwriters and stand to earn millions in fees on the financings.
Shopify stock closed Monday at $1,231 a share on the Toronto Stock Exchange, meaning the share and debt sale should bring in well north of $2-billion to the company’s balance sheet. The underwriters have the option to buy an additional US$120-million of the notes and 165,000 shares.
This is the second time Shopify has sought to sell more than $1-billion of stock this year, after netting US$1.46-billion from an overnight block trade in May that was led by Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse. Shopify stock has been on a tear this year as the company, which powers more than one million merchants with its internet-based software platform, benefited from a rapid increase in adoption of online commerce during the pandemic.
Shopify, which also trades on the New York Stock Exchange, typically uses Wall Street banks for the vast majority of its financing needs, sometimes bringing in Canadian underwriters as bit players in underwriting syndicates. Of its seven previous share offerings dating to its May, 2015, IPO, Canadian-based underwriters have earned less than 10 per cent of the US$86.9-million in combined underwriting commissions and discounts.
The lack of Canadian presence in Shopify’s financing pursuits has rankled some on Bank Street, though the company is relatively undercovered by Bay Street analysts, underweighted by Canadian fund managers and underappreciated by domestic equity strategists, the Globe reported earlier this year. Several Canadian fund managers stated earlier this year they like Shopify but found the stock too pricey. It continued to appreciate in value, along with other technology companies, fueling growing concerns the tech sector – and stocks in general – may be due for a correction, following several sharply lower days for tech stocks in the past two weeks.
Shopify’s senior director of investor relations, Katie Keita, earlier this year said the company is “not out to make a bunch of friends among the banks,” and treats the financing process as something it tries to do as expediently as possible, typically through overnight “block trades” where underwriters buy the entire offering, taking on the risk and effort of reselling shares. This has favoured U.S. banks, which can charge much lower fees than Canadian banks do for similar “bought deals” given the depth and size of the U.S. market.
“If you have banks that can come to you and cover what you want to place, why would you not go with them?” Ms. Keita said in May. “You want to minimize the discount, maximize the dollars to you.”
Ms. Keita said in an e-mail Tuesday that the latest deal is not a block trade but a marketed deal, with the investment banks gauging demand from their clients. After that the company and underwriters will price the deal, “potentially end of day today,” she said.
When asked if Shopify would be adding any Canadian-based underwriters to the syndicate on the financings, Ms. Keita said the “deal is in motion and not completed.” However, given they are not among the leads, it is likely if any Canadian firms are added they will again only get a small portion of the offerings as has been the case in the past.
