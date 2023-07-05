Open this photo in gallery: The Bay Street Financial District with the Canadian flag in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Bay Street is bouncing back.

After the pace of debt deals, stock sales and mergers and acquisitions activity fell to multidecade lows earlier this year, Canadian capital markets started to rebound during the second quarter. Government and corporate bond offerings rose by nearly 31 per cent during the quarter compared to the same period in 2022, according to financial data service Refinitiv, climbing past $60-billion.

The total value of new stock issues came in modestly higher, rising 6 per cent on a year-over-year basis to $3.3-billion. Meanwhile, M&A transactions were 30 per cent higher compared to the second quarter of 2022, climbing past US$90-billion.

Stock sales were still 69 per cent below their most recent 10-year average of $10.6-billion, but debt issues came in slightly above their latest 10-year average of $59-billion, and M&A transactions were fully 72 per cent above their most recent 10-year average of US$52.5-billion.

“We have been pleasantly surprised by the consistency of deal flow this year,” said Jeffrey Singer, the chair of Stikeman Elliott LLP, which was the top law firm for M&A in Canada during first half of 2023, having advised on 52 deals collectively worth just shy of US$50-billion.

“We all seem to be waiting for recession, although it’s starting to feel as though it might be sector-specific and not of a general nature,” he said, “if it hits at all.”

Trevor Gardner, co-head of Canadian investment banking for RBC Capital Markets, said optimism has grown around the world as well as across industries.

“Whether you look at the data in the U.S., globally, or Canada specifically, things have picked up, but from an extremely low base,” he said. “That is encouraging, but there is still a ways to go.”

RBC RY-T was the top investment bank for debt offerings in Canada during the first half of 2023 and placed second to Goldman Sachs GS-N for stock sales. However, Goldman achieved the top spot by serving as lead book runner on just three deals, one of which – an $888-million stock sale for GFL Environmental Inc. GFL-T in mid-May – was single-handedly large enough for Goldman to surpass every one of its Canadian rivals.

The diversity of equity transactions across various sectors of the economy was another encouraging factor in the second quarter, Mr. Gardner said.

“It isn’t just one sector that is driving the uptick,” he said.

A few notable examples from June alone include a $150-million stock sale from Pet Valu Holdings Ltd PET-T., a $200-million sale from Celestica Inc. CLS-T and a $403-million sale from Gibson Energy Inc GEI-T.

“Those are meaningful deals and show a clear broadening,” Mr. Gardner said. “You’ve got a consumer deal, a tech deal and an energy deal in that mix.”

People have had a lot of time to process the potential impact of a recession, he said, adding he believes a downturn is now more likely to be sector-specific as opposed to the entire economy.

“The headwind out there is still certainly people’s concerns about a recession, but at the same time there are these fundamentals that are reasonably positive in supporting deal activity,” Mr. Gardner said. “There is a momentum to these things, where deal activity slows for a long time and there is an elastic band aspect to it where we have a rebound after things get too pent up.”

Higher interest rates have been part of the reason why deal flow overall has slowed, particularly because of the historically rapid pace at which rates rose. Yet, despite the fact that borrowing costs remain higher than they have been in decades, Mr. Gardner said the consensus that rates are not expected to move dramatically higher or lower in the near future is enough to grow investor confidence.

“As interest rates and credit spreads have been relatively stable over a number of months, people are getting more confident of being able to get financing,” he said. “Being able to execute institutional financing in addition to bank financing has been a pretty key factor in some of the deal making.”