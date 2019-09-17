B.C. earmarks $69-million to help forestry industry deal with job cuts

British Columbia’s NDP government has earmarked $69-million in funding to help the province’s ailing forestry industry cope with job cuts.

B.C. Forests Minister Doug Donaldson announced on Tuesday that $40-million of the funding will go toward setting up an early-retirement bridging program for older employees.

Other highlights in the provincial package include $15-million for a short-term community program that will include fire prevention projects; $12-million for activity related to skills training; and $2-million for a job placement co-ordination office.

The government’s intervention underscores the tough times faced by B.C. lumber producers, which have been paying U.S. duties on shipments south of the border since April, 2017.

Supplies of timber have dwindled over the years, long after the infestation of mountain pine beetles in the B.C. Interior began in the late 1990s and peaked in 2005, decimating forests in the region.

Industry analysts say B.C. lumber producers are struggling amid lumber prices that have plunged in the past year. The firms also face uncertainty over exports to China and the pace of home building in the United States.

Even if Canada wins the softwood battle against the U.S. in the long term, smaller B.C. producers in the meantime have been especially vulnerable to the financial strain of the lumber duties imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The NDP government said lumber firms in the B.C. Interior also suffered from eroding timber supplies after widespread wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

“The province is committed to supporting the people impacted by this change, but we need the forest industry and the federal government to step up and do their part as well,” Mr. Donaldson said in news release.

The release included a statement from Ray Ferris, who took over as West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s chief executive officer in July. “We appreciate the province recognizing these supportive measures needed for impacted workers as industry adapts to declining timber supply,” Mr. Ferris said.

The Opposition BC Liberals say the industry downturn, including a series of sawmills shutting down or scaling back this year, has been worsened by what it calls poor oversight under the NDP minority government. The BC Liberals are concerned about a new law that gives the NDP government the ability to reject a forestry firm’s sale of logging rights after a mill shuts down.

But Premier John Horgan said on Tuesday that the province is coming to the aid of the forestry sector after the previous BC Liberal government neglected to plan for the long term.

“While the forest sector must reduce surplus milling capacity to remain competitive, it cannot do so at the expense of the workers who built the industry,” Mr. Horgan, who became Premier in July, 2017, said in a statement. “Our government will ensure that forests workers impacted by mill closures are supported.”

