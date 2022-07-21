British Columbia Investment Management Corp. (BCI) said big real-estate gains helped it post a return of 7.4 per cent for its year ended March 31, beating its benchmark of 4.6 percent.

The plan reported a10-year annualized return of 9.1 per cent.

The investment manager handles the money pension plans representing for more than 715,000 pension plan members in British Columbia, plus government insurance funds, public and private-sector benefits plans, and B.C. special purpose funds. BCI finished its year with $211.1-billion in assets, making it one of the biggest pension investment managers in Canada.

By having a March 31 fiscal year, BCI closed its books after a volatile and unpleasant final quarter. While Canadian stocks were up slightly on the strength of the energy sector, the S&P Global LargeMidCap Index, a measure of stocks the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board uses as part of its benchmark reference portfolio, fell 6.5 per cent. An index of Canadian government bonds fell more than 7 per cent.

That market turmoil led BCI, CPPIB and Public Sector Pension Investment Board - the three major Canadian public pensions with March 31 year-ends - to have muted returns for their most recent fiscal year in comparison to the plans that closed their books in December. PSP reported a 10.9 per cent return for the year, while CPPIB reported a 6.8 per cent return. The five plans that ended their years on Dec. 31 reported annual returns between 11 per cent and 16 per cent.

Each of the big Canadian public pension plans – the “Maple Eight” – serves a different demographic of benefit recipients, with a different mix of liabilities. So their portfolios – and the returns they should expect – differ.

BCI’s outperformance came almost completely from its QuadReal Property Group, which actively manages its real estate portfolios. Real estate was 19.6 per cent of the portfolio at year-end.

BCI said real estate equity returned 14.9 per cent versus a benchmark of 6.9 per cent. Real-estate debt - an asset class that includes mortgage investments - returned 4.0 per cent versus a benchmark of 0.9 per cent.

In a statement, BCI said real-estate equity performance was led by momentum in the industrial and residential sectors, with outperformance in the industrial sector driven by the expansion in e-commerce, with retailers, third-party logistics companies, and others competing for warehouse space. Its industrial portfolio is “currently sitting at full occupancy.”

BCI’s fixed income assets account for 37.0 per cent of the portfolio. While its bonds underperformed their benchmark, its “private debt” asset class, which is composed of fixed income issued by companies, outperformed its benchmark.

Public equities - stocks that trade on exchanges - represent 30.5 per cent of the portfolio. Canadian stocks and global stocks underperformed their benchmarks. Emerging-market stocks lost 10.6 per cent, but that was better than a benchmark loss of 11.9 per cent.

