A tentative agreement that ended a strike by B.C. port workers has a compounded wage hike of 19.2 per cent over four years, plus a signing bonus and increases to a retirement fund.

The deal being recommended by a federal mediator provides for wage hikes of 5 per cent in each of the first two years, followed by increases of 4 per cent in each of the final two years, according to two sources familiar with the proposed settlement.

About 7,400 members of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) ended their 13-day strike last Thursday.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The signing bonus, or what the ILWU calls an “inflation adjustment allowance,” would be about $3,000, depending on the hours worked in 2022.

A retirement payment designed to compensate employees for modernization and mechanization would be increased by 18.5 per cent. Known as M&M payments, the fund earmarked for union members has grown over the years to the current lump-sum payout of $81,250, allowing a worker with at least 25 years of service to receive the payment within 30 days of retirement, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The retirement payment, which varies depending on credited service, is over and above benefits and pension.

In the past, the payment has been a crucial part of keeping labour peace, with employers seeking to address concerns about job security amid waves of technological change over the decades.

The BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), which represents 49 private-sector companies such as shipowners and terminal operators, declined to comment about details in the tentative deal.

Business groups warn that it could take until late September or even longer to fully clear the backlog of cargo that has been piling up since Canada Day.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade estimates that the labour action resulted in $9.9-billion in the value of goods disrupted between the morning of July 1 and last Thursday afternoon, based on a rate of $800-million a day.

About 6,000 of the ILWU’s members are in the Vancouver region, 1,000 in the Prince Rupert area and the rest on Vancouver Island.

The amount of the compounded wage increase is incorrectly described as 18 per cent over four years in a “bargaining update bulletin,” dated July 14, but not signed by any ILWU leaders.

The ILWU’s Local 500, which represents employees along Burrard Inlet and Howe Sound, told union members that while the bulletin is on official letterhead, it should be disregarded.

“Local 500 is extremely disturbed and disgusted to learn that our letterhead has been hijacked,” it said. “Not only is it not from us, but it contains misleading information and contravenes the union’s social media policy.”

Local 500, which is one of a dozen locals, added that any ILWU members circulating the bulletin risk losing their union status: “The person or persons responsible for creating this fake document will be charged and, if found guilty, may face de-registration.”

The previous five-year contract expired on March 31.

The mediator’s proposed wages increases would apply to the general base rate that is currently $48.23 an hour for the day shift from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, with pay rising to about $57.51 an hour in the fourth year of the proposed contract. The tentative collective agreement starts on April 1, 2023, and ends on March 31, 2027.

For the graveyard shift from Monday through Friday that runs from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., the current wage is $75.05 an hour.

Premiums are paid for shifts on weekends and holidays.

The ILWU listed cost-of-living wage increases as one of its three main issues, along with contracting out and the impact of automation on job security. The union sought a two-year deal while employers proposed a four-year pact.

Peter Simpson, director-general of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, drafted the document that recommended the four-year collective agreement that led to the tentative settlement, according to two sources familiar with the situation. The proposed settlement is subject to ratification by the ILWU and BCMEA.

During the impasse at the bargaining table, Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan arrived in Vancouver on June 30 and stayed until July 13, when the union agreed that its members would start going back to work.

Stephen Tapp, chief economist at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, declined to comment on the proposed four-year pact. But he said that in general, there could be inflationary impacts arising from higher wages in the labour force.

“That could keep the momentum and the inflation pressures we’ve got in the economy,” Mr. Tapp said in an interview.

But a study commissioned by the ILWU played down the impact of higher wages on the broader economy.

Five major shipping companies made US$103.3-billion in profit last year, compared with US$6.2-billion in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report released last week by Jim Stanford, economist and director at the Centre for Future Work.

“It is the shipping companies and terminal operators whose greed has disrupted Canada’s economy, including by contributing to the worst inflation in decades,” Mr. Stanford said in his report. “Clearly, labour is not the source of rising costs in marine shipping, and the resulting inflation.”

Even though the amount of cargo being handled daily could return to pre-strike levels later this month, the labour action will have significant ripple effects lasting at least several weeks because of the lengthy process for clearing the backlog of containers and other cargo, both on the import and export sides, shipping industry observers say.

For example, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce estimates that nearly 21,000 truck trips were postponed at the Port of Vancouver alone during the strike, part of the disruptions to the supply chain in the trucking and railway sectors.

“These disruptions will be felt well beyond ports on Canada’s West Coast. The backlogs created by the strike will ripple through supply chains, causing work disruptions and congestion across the transportation system for in-land rail and trucking connections,” the chamber said in a statement.