 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

B.C. provided $830-million in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A new report says the British Columbia government gives hundreds of millions of dollars annually in subsidies for fossil fuel, including $830 million in the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development, an environmental think-tank, says most of the money is provided to fossil fuel producers rather than consumers.

Co-author Vanessa Corkal says oil and gas companies are supposed to pay royalties meant to provide benefits to B.C. residents, including by helping fund health care and education.

Story continues below advertisement

But she says every year companies claim credits to reduce the royalties they pay and the report estimates B.C. has amassed at least $2.6 to $3.1 billion in outstanding royalty credits.

Tzeporah Berman of environmental group Stand.earth is urging the province to end subsidies to the oil and gas industry before the next election to ensure it can meet climate targets.

The B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies