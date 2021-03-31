B.C. to limit auto licence privileges for people with unpaid Securities Act fines

British Columbia’s securities regulator now has the authority to block the issuance or renewal of driver’s licences to people who have been punished for financial misconduct and have not fully paid their fines to the regulator.
The new rule, which came into effect on March 29, is the first of its kind in Canada that links capital markets violations to an individual’s right to drive.
“If you don’t pay the sanctions we impose, it can have an impact on your everyday life,” said Brenda Leong, chair and chief executive officer of the British Columbia Securities Commission, in a statement issued Wednesday.
The regulator’s new powers give it the ability to block the issuance of vehicle licences and licence plates to those with more than $3,000 in outstanding fines for Securities Act violations. Driving privileges can be restored as soon as the fines are fully paid.
Canadian securities regulators face a high level of unpaid fines, and often struggle to collect them either because an individual or entity might have moved funds to an offshore location, may lack the money to pay the fines, or are going through bankruptcy proceedings.
In B.C., for example, 45 per cent of individuals or companies that have been slapped with fines since 1987 still have not paid them. In Ontario, 444 individuals or companies have partially paid or not paid fines for securities violations, totalling hundreds of millions of dollars. Indeed, a 2017 investigation by The Globe and Mail found that the amount of unpaid securities fines in Canada amounted to more than $1.1-billion, with Ontario and B.C. leading the pack.
The BCSC has made some progress on this front recently. On Wednesday, the regulator announced it had successfully won two separate legal battles to collect over $40-million in fines from three individuals who engaged in fraud and market manipulation.
The first case involved a husband and wife – Thalbinder Singh Poonian and Shailu Poonian – who owed the regulator $19-million, stemming from a 2015 tribunal ruling that found they were involved in a stock-manipulation scheme that defrauded investors of millions.
On March 26, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled that the Poonians had to pay the regulator the $19-million, despite filing for bankruptcy. The judgment stated that the couple’s actions were “morally unacceptable and harmful to society, such that they should not be rewarded with a release of those debts.”
Investors lost an estimated $7-million because of a pump-and-dump scheme orchestrated by the Poonians and three others to inflate and sell off stock in OSE Corp., a junior mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Poonians tried to avoid paying the fine by declaring bankruptcy and having a trustee take control of their assets.
The BCSC also emerged victorious in a March 18 judgment issued by the Supreme Court of Nevada, which denied a petition from fraudster Michael Lathigee for a retrial, which would have allowed Mr. Lathigee to postpone paying $21.7-million in fines. The court effectively gave the BCSC the right to pursue Mr. Lathigee’s assets in Nevada.
Mr. Lathigee, a former Vancouver resident who moved to Las Vegas, fraudulently raised millions of dollars from investors for real estate development projects in Alberta without disclosing that they were in serious financial difficulty.
“Both of these cases show the lengths to which wrongdoers will go to avoid paying the debts they owe the Commission,” said Peter Brady, the BCSC’s executive director. “But we work tirelessly to collect those financial sanctions so we can return money to investors and deter others from breaking securities laws.”
