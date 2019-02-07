BCE awaits Ottawa’s Huawei decision, sees no spending spike if Chinese company barred

Open this photo in gallery BCE chief executive George Cope addressed concerns around the Chinese network vendor during a conference call with analysts on Feb. 7, saying the company is awaiting the results of a federal government cybersecurity review on the use of Huawei equipment. Cope noted BCE has not used Huawei gear in its core network, which carries more sensitive information.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

BCE Inc. says it has not selected a supplier for its 5G networks but that there would be no spike in its spending if Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is barred from providing equipment to the Canadian market.

BCE chief executive officer George Cope addressed concerns around the Chinese network vendor during a conference call with analysts on Thursday, saying the company is awaiting the results of a federal government cybersecurity review on the use of Huawei equipment.

Canada’s second-largest wireless carrier has used Huawei equipment extensively in the radio access portions of its 3G and LTE (4G or long-term evolution) networks, but Mr. Cope noted BCE has not used the gear in its core network, which carries more sensitive information.

“It's important to know we’ve made no selection yet of our 5G vendor,” he said. “And if there was a ban, or we chose a different supplier than Huawei for 5G, we’re quite comfortable all those developments would be addressed within our traditional capital intensity envelope and therefore no impact from a capital expenditure program outlook.

“Nor do we think whatever the outcome is would in any way impact our timing in the market for 5G,” Mr. Cope added, seeking to reassure investors that the company would not be knocked off course in its plans to roll out next-generation wireless technology that is expected to offer much faster speeds for consumers and open up new lines of business for operators as it supports an expansion in the number of connected devices.

Over the past year, the U.S. has led a global campaign against the use of Huawei equipment and Canadian intelligence allies Australia and New Zealand have already imposed restrictions on the company's gear in 5G. Britain is considering taking similar steps and carriers in several European countries are also re-evaluating their relationship with the vendor.

BCE has a wireless network-sharing agreement with Vancouver-based Telus Corp., which has also used Huawei equipment in its radio network. Several analysts have said they see a Huawei ban on 5G equipment as increasingly likely, though most do not expect the government to order carriers to remove its gear from existing networks.

Canada’s largest carrier, Rogers Communications Inc., has used some Huawei equipment in Western Canada but has swapped most of it for Sweden-based Ericsson, the supplier it says it plans to work with on 5G.

BCE also reported fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, revealing financial results and forecasts for 2019 largely in line with analyst expectations.

Revenue increased by 3 per cent to $6.2-billion, which the company said was owing to growth across all of its businesses; customers spent more on broadband data with BCE’s wireless and home internet services and even its media division saw an increase in advertising revenue.

BCE said adjusted EBITDA (which means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased by 2.8 per cent to $2.4-billion in the fourth quarter.

But profit fell 8 per cent to $642-million, or 68 cents per share, as the company recorded a $190-million non-cash impairment charge at its Bell Media division, saying that was due to revenue and subscriber “pressures” at its French-language television stations. On an adjusted basis, BCE earned 89 cents per share, up 8.5 per cent from a year earlier.

The company announced a 5-per-cent increase in its annual dividend to $3.17 per common share, consistent with a long-standing dividend-growth policy.

BCE added 122,000 wireless customers on contracts in the period, below analyst estimates of 149,000. That was also down from 175,000 in the same quarter of 2017, during which Canada’s three national carriers offered deep discounts for a week-long period as they responded to attractive pricing from Shaw Communications Inc.’s Freedom Mobile. BCE said Thursday it was less aggressive with promotions during the 2018 holiday shopping season.

The company added 21,000 prepaid wireless customers (who pay for the service upfront) in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of 17,000 in the same period a year earlier. Mr. Cope emphasized that swing from negative to positive after the company’s launch of the low-cost Lucky Mobile wireless brand in December, 2017.

BCE also attracted 30,000 new internet subscribers and 36,000 IPTV (internet protocol television) customers in the fourth quarter, both up from the same period a year earlier. It lost 23,000 satellite TV customers. ​