Open this photo in gallery: A Bell Canada sign is pictured in Ottawa on Sept. 7, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

BCE Inc. BCE-T saw its third-quarter profit slip by 8 per cent to $707-million, while its revenue rose slightly to $6.08-billion.

A year ago, the Montreal-based telecom and media giant had $771-million in profit and $6.02-billion of revenue during the third quarter.

The company attributed the lower profit to higher interest and depreciation and amortization expenses and higher income taxes.

After adjusting for various items such as costs related to severance and acquisitions and losses on derivatives used for hedging, BCE had $741-million in profit during the three-month period ended Sept. 30, down 7.5 per cent from a year ago when it had $801-million in adjusted profit.

The adjusted earnings amounted to 81 cents per share, down from 88 cents per share during the same period last year.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share and revenue of $6.14-billion, according to the consensus estimate from S&P Capital IQ.

BCE added 142,886 net new postpaid wireless customers during the quarter, down 14.8 per cent from a year ago when the company had a “record Q3 result.” (Postpaid subscribers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid customers, who pay upfront for wireless services.)

The telecom said churn – the monthly rate of customer turnover – rose to 1.1 per cent (from 0.9 per cent) as competition between wireless carriers intensified.

“Bell’s Q3 results reflect the positive outcome of our significant investments in broadband networks and services, a clear preference by our customers for fibre, continued momentum in our core operations, and cost containment and discipline,” the company’s president and CEO, Mirko Bibic, said in a statement.